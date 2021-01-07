Vermont looks to extend streak vs Binghamton

Sports

Vermont (3-3, 3-3) vs. Binghamton (1-8, 1-5)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Binghamton. Vermont has won by an average of 19 points in its last 11 wins over the Bearcats. Binghamton’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2015, a 57-55 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Binghamton’s Brenton Mills has averaged 15.8 points while George Tinsley has put up 8.8 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Catamounts, Ryan Davis has averaged 22.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while Ben Shungu has put up 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

AMERICA EAST IMPROVEMENT: The Catamounts have scored 74.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Binghamton has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 64.8 points while giving up 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Catamounts have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Binghamton has 33 assists on 74 field goals (44.6 percent) across its past three outings while Vermont has assists on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 9.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among America East teams. The Bearcats have averaged 11.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com