Cincy looks to extend streak vs Wichita State

Cincinnati (3-6, 1-3) vs. Wichita State (6-3, 2-1)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Wichita State. Cincinnati has won by an average of 5 points in its last six wins over the Shockers. Wichita State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2018, a 76-72 win.

STEPPING UP: Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne has averaged 17.9 points while Alterique Gilbert has put up 10.8 points. For the Bearcats, Keith Williams has averaged 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while David DeJulius has put up 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Shockers have given up just 70.7 points per game across three conference games. That’s an improvement from the 74.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: DeJulius has had his hand in 42 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. DeJulius has nine field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Wichita State is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Shockers are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Shockers. Wichita State has an assist on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Cincinnati has assists on 48 of 72 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State is rated second among AAC teams with an average of 73.6 points per game.

