Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Celtics get 4th straight win despite Beal’s 41

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Celtics have continued their winning streak despite another offensive eruption by Washington guard Bradley Beal.

Jayson Tatum shot 14-for-27 while scoring 32 points in Boston’s four straight win, 116-107 over the Wizards. Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the 7-3 Celtics, who played without Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams due to COVID-19 safety protocol.

Beal had 41 points and eight rebounds a game after tying the franchise record with 60 points against the 76ers.

The Celtics led by as many as 28 in the third quarter, but the Wizards pulled within 99-95 before falling to 2-7.

Also on Friday’s NBA schedule:

— The Lakers were 117-115 winners over the Bulls behind LeBron James’ 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Montrezl (MAHN’-trehz) Harrell had 17 points and 14 rebounds in helping the Lakers win without injured starters Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Zach LaVine (lah-VEEN’) scored 38 points for Chicago but missed a potential game-winning, 17-foot jumper with 4.7 seconds to play.

— Stephen Curry poured in 38 points and the Warriors erased a 21-point, second-half deficit to earn a 115-105 victory over the Clippers. Curry scored 19 in the third period to get Golden State within six heading into the final 12 minutes. Paul George had 25 points for the Clippers and Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard added 24 for Los Angeles, which scored just 40 in the second half.

— Donovan Mitchell poured in 32 points and the Jazz sank a team-record 25 3-pointers in a victory at Milwaukee, 131-118. Jordan Clarkson had 23 of his 26 points off the bench in the first half as the Jazz stopped a two-game skid while handing the Bucks their first home loss. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) had 35 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton had 31 points and 10 boards.

— Jerami Grant had a double-double and the Pistons stormed back from a 23-point deficit to beat the Suns in overtime, 110-105. Grant delivered 31 points, 10 rebounds and a crucial assist near the end of regulation before Detroit scored the first nine points of OT. Devin Booker scored 23 points but missed a jumper that would have won it in regulation for Phoenix.

— Christian Wood dropped in 22 points and tied a career high with 15 rebounds to lead the Rockets’ 132-90 assault on the short-handed Magic. Harden had 15 points and 13 assists before he and the rest of Houston’s starters watched the final period from the bench. Nikola Vucevic (nih-KOH’-lah VOO’-cheh-vihch) had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, who were without starters Aaron Gordon after losing Markelle Fultz to a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday.

— The Grizzlies earned a 115-110 win over the Nets as Dillon Brooks scored 24 points and Brandon Clarke added 21. Memphis managed to earn its first home win of the season after center Jonas Valanciunas (val-ehn-CHOO’-nehs) left midway through the game due to health and safety protocols. The Nets lost despite 43 points from Caris LeVert, including 25 in the second half as Brooklyn overcame a 22-point, first-half deficit.

— The Raptors set a franchise record for scoring while winning for the second time this season, 144-123 over the Kings. Fred VanVleet scored 34 points as the 2-6 Raptors ended a three-game skid. Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) had 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for Toronto, which made 20 3-pointers.

— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder in a 101-89 victory at New York. Hamidou Diallo (HAH’-mih-doo dee-AH’-loh) scored a season-high 23 points for the Thunder, who shot just 21% in the first quarter before improving to 4-1 on the road.

— Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and the Hornets methodically came back from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit to defeat the Pelicans, 118-110. Miles Bridges finished with 20 points and Devonte Graham added 17 for the Hornets, who didn’t take their first lead until the fourth quarter. Zion Williamson scored 26 and Josh Hart 19 in New Orleans’ third loss in a row.

VIRUS OUBREAK-NBA-76ERS

AP source: 76ers quarantine in New York after positive test

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are quarantining in New York because of a positive COVID-19 test for guard Seth Curry.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that says the Sixers stayed overnight after the team learned of Curry’s positive result during Thursday’s loss to the Nets. The person said as of Friday morning Curry was the only positive test on the Sixers.

Curry sat out Thursday’s game because of a sore left ankle and appeared to wear a mask as he sat on the bench for part of the first half.

The Sixers are scheduled to play Denver in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Also in the NBA:

— The Celtics say All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has been cleared to begin practicing. Walker hasn’t played this season after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee prior to the start of training camp last month. Walker injured his knee prior to the resumption of last season in the Florida bubble, but returned to play during the playoffs.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 23 Michigan State has continued its string of inconsistent performances by blowing a 17-point lead to unranked Purdue.

Trevion Williams nailed a short jumper with 4.5 seconds left to lift the Boilermakers past the Spartans, 55-54. He scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half after Michigan State carried a 31-16 lead into intermission.

Williams made 9 of 14 shots and 8 of 12 free throws to spur the Boilermakers.

The Spartans missed 11 of their last 13 shots, including Aaron Henry’s attempt at the buzzer. Henry had 13 points for Michigan State, which shot just 39% for the game.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COVID-19 forces more postponements

UNDATED (AP) — No. 13 Missouri has paused all men’s basketball activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols. That means Satuday’s home game against LSU will be rescheduled. The Tigers said the status of the Jan. 12 game against Vanderbilt and the Jan. 16 game at Texas A&M will be determined later.

LSU will visit Mississippi Saturday night after both teams had their originally scheduled games postponed because of virus issues.

In other virus-related developments within men’s college basketball:

— A men’s basketball game between UConn and Villanova, scheduled for Jan. 15 in Connecticut, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Villanova program. No makeup date has been announced.

— Georgia State has postponed games against Troy on Friday and Saturday and paused all team activities following multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

— No. 25 Florida State’s visit to Pittsburgh scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing issues within the Seminoles program.

MLB-OBIT-LASORDA

Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame manager and longtime Los Angeles Dodgers patriarch Tom Lasorda has died at 93 following a heart attack at his home.

Lasorda spent 71 years in the Dodgers organization, starting as a player when the team was still based in Brooklyn. He compiled a 1,599-1,439 record as manager from 1977-96, winning two World Series, four National League pennants and eight division titles.

Lasorda had a history of heart issues and was released from a hospital on Tuesday following an episode. His death makes Willie Mays the oldest living member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Mays turns 90 on May 6.

NFL-NEWS

Browns finally cleared to practice

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns can finally practice for the playoffs. The team has been granted permission by the NFL to resume normal activities at their training facility, which has been closed since coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and three others tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefanski tested positive on Tuesday and will not be on the sideline Sunday night for Cleveland’s wild-card game in Pittsburgh. Stefanski is allowed to communicate with players and coaches in the locker room until they leave for kickoff. He can’t have any on-field contact with them from 90 minutes before the game until afterward.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had said he hadn’t thrown a football since last weekend, when the Browns clinched their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

In other NFL news:

— Dynamic defensive star Aaron Donald and unstoppable tight end Travis Kelce (KEL’-see) are unanimous choices for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. It is the sixth All-Pro selection for Donald, who has helped the Rams to the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and the third for Kansas City’s record-setting Kelce. Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner matches Donald with six selections. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on his fourth All-Pro Team.

— The Cowboys have fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after their defense allowed a franchise record in points and finished 31st in the NFL against the run in his only season. Coach Mike McCarthy hired Nolan from New Orleans, where he was coaching linebackers, when McCarthy replaced Jason Garrett a year ago.

— The NFL expanded its social Justice initiative Inspire Change on Friday by awarding 13 new grants to nonprofit organizations across the country. The league and teams now have committed more than $95 million in the initiative and will provide funding to support closing the digital divide. Also being addressed are the gaps the league has witnessed between African American communities and other groups going into technological education.

MICHIGAN-HARBAUGH

’Work to be done”: Harbaugh has new, 5-year deal at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has decided to stick with head football coach Jim Harbaugh.

The school and Harbaugh have finalized a new five-year contract worth $4 million this year, with a chance to make $8 million in the final season. The deal includes $1 million for winning the Big Ten title and another $1 million for capturing the national championship along with other bonuses.

Harbaugh has won nearly 70% of his games, but is winless against archrival Ohio State and as an underdog versus any opponent. The Wolverines were 2-4 in Harbaugh’s sixth season, which ended with three straight games being canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

He was making about $7 million under his original seven-year contract.

NHL-NEWS

Stars close training camp

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Stars have closed their training camp for several days after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The NHL says the development will delay the Stars’ opener from Jan. 14 at Florida until at least Jan. 19 at Tampa Bay. Dallas is the defending Western Conference champion.

The Columbus Blue Jackets also held a number of players out of practice Friday in accordance with NHL coronavirus protocols.

In other NHL news:

— Devils goaltender Corey Crawford has taken an indefinite leave of absence due to undisclosed personal reasons. The team said he was given off on Monday and Tuesday for maintenance after a week of training camp. Crawford was not on the ice on Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons.

— The Penguins have announced that longtime team broadcaster Mike Lange will sit out the beginning of this season as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 72-year-old Lange is entering his 46th season and has been behind the mike for all five of the Pens’ Stanley Cup titles.

MLB-NEWS

Mets, Yankees get pitching help

UNDATED (AP) — New York’s Mets and Yankees have acquired pitching help, with the Mets claiming Stephen Tarpley off waivers from Miami and the Yankees signing Joulys Chacin (zhoo-LEES’ shah-SEEN’).

The 27-year-old Tarpley was 2-2 with one save and a 9.00 ERA in 11 innings over 12 games for the Marlins last year.

Chacin posted a 1-0 record with a 7.20 ERA in five innings over two relief appearances for Atlanta in 2020.

In other major league transactions:

— The Blue Jays have signed right-hander A.J. Cole to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. Cole appeared in 24 games as a reliever for the Blue Jays in 2020, going 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA before being non-tendered at the end of the season.