Sports

NFL PLAYOFFS

Playoffs begin with three games

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL playoffs begin Saturday with three games.

First, the AFC East champion Bills host the seventh-seeded Indianapolis Colts in Buffalo’s first home postseason game in 24 years. The Bills are making their third playoff appearance in four seasons under coach Sean McDermott. Indianapolis is in the postseason for the second time in three years under coach Frank Reich (ryk). The game is a homecoming for Reich after he spent eight of his nine years in Buffalo serving as backup to Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Then the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams for their third meeting of the season. The teams split their two previous games, with the Rams winning in Los Angeles and the Seahawks claiming a 20-9 victory two weeks ago in Seattle that clinched the NFC West title. The Rams are back in the playoffs after a one-year absence but there is uncertainty whether Jared Goff or John Wolford will start at QB. Goff suffered a thumb injury in the last game against Seattle. The Seahawks have won 10 straight home playoff games, but this will be their first since January 2017.

Washington takes a 7-9 record into its home game against Tom Brady and the 11-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the 42nd NFL playoff game for six-time Super Bowl champion Brady, and his first not in a New England Patriots uniform. Washington rookie Chase Young is fired up to take his shot at Brady after leading all rookies with 7 1/2 sacks.

Washington is just the third team with a losing record to win its division. But the NFC East champion can take heart from knowing that the two previous sub-.500 clubs in that situation both won their playoff openers. And one of those was the Carolina Panthers a half-dozen years ago, when they were coached by Rivera. Their opponent in the wild-card round was Arizona, which was coached at the time by Bruce Arians, who now runs Tampa Bay.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-MAVERICKS

3 Mavericks players out under COVID-19 protocols

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks players Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith are listed as out on the NBA’s injury report for the team’s next game because of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the situation say three Mavericks stayed behind in Denver after a 124-117 overtime victory against the Nuggets on Thursday. The people say one was because of a positive test for COVID-19 and the other two for contact tracing protocols. The people did not identify the players and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement.

The Mavericks play the first of two straight games at home Saturday night against Orlando. The other is Monday against New Orleans.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Duke’s Coach K back on sideline for Wake Forest

UNDATED (AP) — Duke says Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski (shuh-SHEF’-skee) is returning to the sideline Saturday for the 21st-ranked Blue Devils’ game against Wake Forest. Krzyzewski missed Wednesday’s win against Boston College while completing a COVID-19 quarantine protocol. The 73-year-old coach said earlier this week that he and his wife were placed into quarantine after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. He said they had both tested negative to that point. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils on the sideline during the BC win.

In other college basketball news:

— No. 19 Clemson has postponed men’s basketball games at North Carolina Saturday and at Syracuse on Tuesday. The Atlantic Coast Conference said a combination of a positive test for COVID-19, contact tracing and quarantining within Clemson’s program made it necessary to postpone the games. Clemson’s next game is at home against Virginia on Jan. 16.

NHL-ISLANDERS-BARZAL

Mathew Barzal agrees to contract, back on ice with Islanders

UNDATED (AP) — Mathew Barzal has agreed to a contract with the New York Islanders.

Barzal missed the first several days of training camp as a restricted free agent without a deal for the upcoming season. He was back on the ice for practice Saturday.

Barzal led the Islanders with 60 points in 68 games last season and had 17 points in the playoffs during their run to the Eastern Conference final. The 23-year-old was considered the top unsigned player in the NHL when camps opened. He’s now locked up for the next three seasons with New York. It’s reportedly worth $21 million.

SKI-WORLD CUP-MEN’S GIANT SLALOM

American skier hurt in crash; Pinturault ties Miller for World Cup wins

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — American skier Tommy Ford has been airlifted to a hospital after crashing in a World Cup giant slalom in Switzerland.

Ford crashed three gates from the finish after going wide into rough snow beside the course. His skis touched and he fell forward. He slid down the hill first on his neck and left shoulder before coming to a stop. A helicopter landed 20 minutes later to airlift the 31-year-old racer from Bend, Oregon. There was no word on his condition but the U.S. ski team said Ford was conscious and talking to emergency responders who treated him.

French skier Alexis Pinturault won his second giant slalom in two days, by a huge margin of 1.26 seconds over Filip Zubcic, who also finished second Friday. Pinturault’s third straight giant slalom victory was a 33rd career win in World Cup races, matching American great Bode (BOH’-dee) Miller in ninth place on the men’s all-time list.

SKI-WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S DOWNHILL

Goggia races to dominating win in World Cup downhill

ST. ANTON, Austria (AP) — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia’s (GOH’-jahz) high-risk skiing has been rewarded with a dominating win in a World Cup downhill in Austria. Goggia was fast and nearly flawless in the sunshine on the rarely raced Karl Schranz course. She finished 0.96 seconds ahead of Tamara Tippler of Austria.

Breezy Johnson landed her third straight third-place finish in downhills this season. The American ended 1.04 behind Goggia after clocking the fastest speed of more than 122 kph (76 mph). Goggia has finished ahead of Johnson in each downhill so far. The Italian now has two wins and a second place to lead the season-long standings.

American Mikaela Shiffrin did not race Saturday as she focuses on her specialist events of slalom and giant slalom this season. The three-time overall champion expects to return Tuesday for a night slalom at Flachau, Austria.