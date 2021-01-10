Sports

Campbell (6-6, 2-3) vs. Longwood (2-11, 1-6)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood seeks revenge on Campbell after dropping the first matchup in Farmville. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Fighting Camels shot 55.1 percent from the field while limiting Longwood’s shooters to just 39 percent en route to the 64-58 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cedric Henderson Jr. and Jordan Whitfield have led the Fighting Camels. Henderson is averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while Whitfield is putting up 14.3 points per game. The Lancers have been anchored by Justin Hill and Juan Munoz, who have combined to score 22.4 points per contest.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lancers have given up just 66.3 points per game to Big South opponents so far, an improvement from the 78 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 21.9 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 65.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: Longwood is 0-11 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Fighting Camels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lancers. Longwood has 34 assists on 70 field goals (48.6 percent) over its past three contests while Campbell has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell is rated second among Big South teams with an average of 74.5 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com