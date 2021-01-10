Sports

NFL-PLAYOFFS

Jackson, Ravens D lead win over Titans

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have advanced in the AFC playoffs by giving Lamar Jackson plenty of running room while shutting down NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

Jackson ran for 136 yards and a long touchdown as the Ravens rallied from an early 10-0 deficit to beat the Titans, 20-13 in Tennessee. The Baltimore quarterback tied the game late in the first half with a 48-yard scoring burst that erased a 10-3 deficit.

Jackson also threw for 179 yards as the Ravens won for the first time in 22 games when trailing by at least 10 points.

Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards. The All-Pro ran all over the Ravens with 328 yards rushing combined in the past two meetings.

The Titans had the ball and a chance to tie when Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill’s pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left.

Tannehill and the Titans were held to 209 net yards.

NBA-POSTPONEMENT

Celtics-Heat postponed by COVID

BOSTON (AP) — The NBA has its second postponement of the season due to COVID-19.

Today’s game between the Boston Celtics and Miami has to be rescheduled due to concerns of exposure within the Heat roster. The Celtics already were planning to use the minimum eight players after seven were ruled out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Heat learned earlier Sunday that guard Avery Bradley would not be available for the game because of the COVID-19 protocols, causing the team to go through the contact tracing data. With that process still ongoing late afternoon, the decision was made to postpone the game two hours before tipoff.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Clippers rally past Bulls

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers struggled again this afternoon, one game and two days after blowing a 21-point lead in a 10-point loss to Golden State. This time, the Clippers fell behind early before posting a 130-127 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard pumped in 35 points and Paul George added 28 with nine assists and seven assists. George had four points in the final minute to help the Clippers improve to 7-4.

Lou Williams contributed 21 points for Los Angeles, which trailed by nine heading into the second quarter.

The Bulls lost despite a 45-point eruption by Zach LaVine (lah-VEEN’), who also had seven rebounds and seven assists.

In Sunday’s other NBA action:

— Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in a decisive first quarter that carried the Jazz to a 96-86 victory over the Pistons. Mike Conley had 22 points for Utah, which went on a 17-0 run to go up by 20 through 12 minutes.

NBA-NEWS

Wizards lose Bryant to ACL injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards’ playoff hopes have taken a major hit.

The Wizards likely will finish the rest of the season without center Thomas Bryant because of a partially torn ACL in his left knee. Bryant was injured during Saturday’s loss to Miami.

Bryant is one of just two players to start the Wizards’ first 10 games, averaging 14.3 points on 65% shooting while grabbing 6.1 rebounds per game.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Hawkeyes top Gophers

UNDATED (AP) — No. 5 Iowa has opened today’s top-25 men’s basketball schedule by winning a matchup of ranked teams.

Luka Garza poured in 33 points and the Hawkeyes improved to 11-2 by holding off 16th-ranked Minnesota, 86-71.

Jordan Bohannon had an outstanding all-around game, delivering 19 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and no turnovers. Joe Wieskamp (WEES’-kamp) added 20 points to the win.

The Hawkeyes did a nice job defending Marcus Carr, who finished with 13 points. Brandon Johnson had 12 points and eight boards for the 10-4 Golden Gophers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech men’s hoops halts 3rd game in row

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia Tech has called off its third straight men’s basketball game because of COVID-19.

The Yellow Jackets were set to host Pittsburgh in Atlanta on Wednesday, but the game has been postponed because of positive tests within the Georgia Tech program. No makeup date has been determined.

The Yellow Jackets haven’t played since a Jan. 3 victory over Wake Forest.

In other virus-related postponements:

— Tennessee and Vanderbilt have agreed to play each other on Tuesday after their scheduled games were postponed. Tennessee was supposed to be at South Carolina on Tuesday, while Vanderbilt was to face No. 13 Missouri. Those games were pushed back because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri and South Carolina basketball programs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

Canucks halt practice amid COVID concerns

UNDATED (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have cancelled training camp practices and workouts with their NHL season set to begin on Wednesday in Edmonton.

The Canucks say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following potential exposure to COVID-19.

Vancouver is the fourth team to have its training camp affected by COVID-19, joining the Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The governments of the five Canadian provinces where the NHL has a presence have given approval for Canadian teams to play at their home arenas this season.

SKIING-TOUR DE SKI

Diggins breaks through

VAL DI FIEMME, Italy (AP) — Jessie Diggins has won a first title for the United States in cross-country skiing’s Tour de Ski.

Diggins led the women’s time standings after seven events. She placed second in the 10-kilometer final stage of the 10-day competition raced in Italy and Switzerland.

Diggins’ final time of more than three hours was 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Russian Yulia Stupak.