Another playoff tripleheader

UNDATED (AP) — The first of Sunday’s three NFL playoff games is underway in Nashville, where the Titans are hosting the Baltimore Ravens. It’s a rematch of last year’s divisional playoff game in Baltimore, won by Tennessee as Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards.

The Titans are hosting their first playoff game since 2008, when Baltimore ended their postseason run.

The New Orleans Saints head into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears as the NFC’s No. 2 seed after going 12-4 this season, while the Bears squeaked into the playoffs at 8-8. The stakes are high for the four-time NFC South champs, who hope to snap a string of sudden and stunning ends to their playoff runs the past three seasons. It could be the last shot for quarterback Drew Brees, who turns 42 this month and hasn’t committed to playing beyond this season. Brees led the Saints to the city’s only major pro sports championship 11 seasons ago.

The Cleveland Browns got some good news ahead of their game at Pittsburgh Sunday night: They have no new positive COVID-19 tests after nearly a week of issues leading into their first playoff game in almost two decades. But they’ll face the AFC North champions without coach Kevin Stefanski or Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio because of virus issues. Cleveland is making its first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

The Browns are facing two other major droughts: They’ve lost 17 straight at Heinz Field and haven’t won a road playoff game since 1969.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

Vancouver cancels practices and workouts over virus concerns

UNDATED (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have canceled their training camp practices and workouts due to potential exposure to COVID-19. The Canucks said in a release that Sunday’s cancellation was made “out of abundance of caution” and provided no further details.

Vancouver’s decision comes as NHL teams gear up for an abbreviated 56-game season that is set to start Wednesday, when the Canucks are scheduled to visit the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver is the fourth team to have its training camp affected by COVID-19.

The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice due to possible exposure. On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins canceled practice for the same reason.

The governments of the five Canadian provinces where the NHL has a presence have given approval for Canadian teams to play at their home arenas this season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Celtics would be without Tatum, Brown for coronavirus rules

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Celtics could be without stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and a number of other players because of coronavirus safety protocols when they face Miami Sunday night.

The Celtics listed Tatum as doubtful and Brown as questionable for the rematch of the Eastern Conference finals. Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams have already been ruled out for that reason, and the status of Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green is unknown.

Beset by its own coronavirus problems, Philadelphia dressed an injured player Saturday so it could field a team to play against Denver.

Boston played on Friday against Washington, and Tatum was seen on video talking to the Wizards’ Bradley Beal, who missed a game Saturday against Miami because of the health and safety protocols.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech men’s hoops halts 3rd game in row

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia Tech has called off its third straight men’s basketball game because of COVID-19.

The Yellow Jackets were set to host Pittsburgh in Atlanta on Wednesday, but the game has been postponed because of positive tests within the Georgia Tech program. No makeup date has been determined.

The Yellow Jackets haven’t played since a Jan. 3 victory over Wake Forest. They also postponed games at Notre Dame and Louisville over the past week.

This will be the second straight postponement for the Panthers, following this past Saturday’s scheduled home game against Florida State. Georgia Tech is now set to resume Saturday at N.C. State. The Panthers will have a 10-day layoff before their next game, also Saturday at home against Syracuse.

In other virus-related postponements:

— Southeastern Conference men’s basketball games on Tuesday featuring Tennessee at South Carolina and Vanderbilt at No. 13 Missouri have been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri and South Carolina basketball programs. It’s the seventh time in just over a month that the South Carolina men won’t be able to play a scheduled game due to issues with COVID-19. Missouri paused all men’s basketball activities on Friday as a result of COVID-19 protocols. Make-up dates for the two games have not been determined.