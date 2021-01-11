Florida looks for home win vs Ole Miss

Sports

Mississippi (6-4, 1-2) vs. Florida (5-3, 2-2)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks for its fifth straight win over Mississippi at Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The last victory for the Rebels at Florida was a 62-61 win on Feb. 12, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Tre Mann has averaged 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the charge for the Gators. Complementing Mann is Scottie Lewis, who is producing 11 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Rebels have been led by Devontae Shuler, who is averaging 12.6 points and 4.1 assists.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Shuler has connected on 32.8 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Florida is 5-0 when limiting opponents to 42.9 percent or worse from the field, and 0-3 when opponents shoot better than that. Mississippi is 6-0 when allowing 41.2 percent or less and 0-4 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rebels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gators. Florida has an assist on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) across its past three outings while Mississippi has assists on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Mississippi has held opposing teams to 61.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all SEC teams.

