OU looks to extend streak vs TCU

Sports

TCU (9-4, 2-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-4, 2-3)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over TCU. In its last seven wins against the Horned Frogs, Oklahoma has won by an average of 6 points. TCU’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2017, an 82-63 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Austin Reaves, Brady Manek, Kur Kuath and Alondes Williams have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: RJ Nembhard has accounted for 44 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Nembhard has 19 field goals and eight assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Oklahoma is 6-0 when holding opponents to 43.8 percent or worse from the field, and 0-4 when opponents shoot better than that. TCU is 7-0 when allowing 41.8 percent or less and 2-4 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sooners have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Horned Frogs. Oklahoma has 42 assists on 72 field goals (58.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while TCU has assists on 36 of 62 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma is ranked second among Big 12 teams with an average of 77.4 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

