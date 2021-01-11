Ranked teams meet as No. 2 Baylor hosts No. 13 WVU

Sports

No. 13 West Virginia (9-4, 2-3) vs. No. 2 Baylor (11-0, 4-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 13 West Virginia visits No. 2 Baylor in a Big 12 showdown. West Virginia has one win and three losses against ranked opponents this season, while Baylor has against a ranked team.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Jared Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.4 steals to lead the way for the Bears. Complementing Butler is MaCio Teague, who is accounting for 15.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers are led by Derek Culver, who is averaging a double-double with 13.8 points and 10.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Butler has accounted for 41 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. Butler has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: West Virginia is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Mountaineers are 4-4 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 91.2 points while giving up 57.4.

STINGY DEFENSE: Baylor has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com