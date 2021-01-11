Sports

BELICHICK-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Patriots coach to be honored at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles.

The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday. A White House official confirms the plan on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

BRITISH OPEN-TRUMP

R&A says no plans to award the Open to Trump’s Turnberry

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The chief executive of the R&A says Donald Trump’s ownership of Turnberry will prevent the Scottish course from staging the British Open for “the foreseeable future.”

Turnberry hasn’t hosted the tournament since it was bought by Trump in 2014. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers says his organization has no plans to award Turnberry the tournament “until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself.”

Slumbers’ comments came a day after the PGA of America voted to take the PGA Championship event away from Trump’s New Jersey golf course next year.

GLF-PGA-CHAMPIONSHIP-TRUMP

PGA Championship leaving Trump National in ’22 tournament

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The PGA of America has voted to leave Trump National Golf Club for its PGA Championship event next year.

The decision stems from the Trump-fueled insurrection at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday. The PGA had agreed in 2014 to take the ’22 PGA to Trump’s course in New Jersey. CEO Seth Waugh says the board and its officers began discussing the move after the riot.

The board voted Sunday night. Still to be determined is where the PGA Championship will be played next year. The PGA previously played its Senior PGA at a Trump course in 2017.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW

No. 1 Alabama looking for 6th title under Saban vs. Ohio St

MIAMI (AP) — Trying to figure out which of Nick Saban’s Alabama teams is best is akin to picking Michelangelo’s greatest work of art or Ernest Hemingway’s best novel. They are all excellent in their own way.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide head into Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game against No. 3 Ohio State looking for their sixth national title under Saban.

Considering all that went into getting through this strange and challenging season played through the coronavirus pandemic, if the Crimson Tide can finish as unbeaten champions, it might be the crowning achievement of Saban’s career.

HKO-BELARUS-WORLDS

Belarus leader defends hosting hockey worlds, ridicules US

UNDATED (AP) — Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is defending his country’s ability to host this year’s hockey world championships by ridiculing the United States following the violent attack at the Capitol.

The authoritarian leader met with International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel for talks amid calls to move the world championships following mass protests against Lukashenko’s rule.

He told Fasel that the protests would not make it unsafe for Belarus to host the tournament. Lukashenko says “protesters (in Belarus) and other dissatisfied people don’t storm government agencies and capitols.” Belarus is scheduled to co-host the world championships with Latvia in May and June.

ABU DHABI OPEN

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and second-seeded Elina Svitolina were eliminated from the season-opening Abu Dhabi Open.

Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Sakkari hit nine aces and 23 winners. Kenin had zero aces and only eight winners. The loss was Kenin’s third in 14 career quarterfinal matches.

Sakkari will next face fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. She won her 13th straight match by beating Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Kudermetova will next play Marta Kostyuk. She beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 0-6, 6-1, 6-4.

OLY-TOKYO-PUBLIC OPINION

80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won’t happen

TOKYO (AP) — More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The polls were conducted by the Japanese news agency Kyodo and TBS — the Tokyo Broadcasting System. The results are bad news for Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee as they continue to say the postponed Olympics will open on July 23.

Tokyo is battling a surge of coronavirus cases that prompted the national government last week to call a state of emergency.

JAPAN-OLDEST PLAYER

53-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 36th season

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Fifty-three-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura has a new contract.

He’s one of the world’s oldest professional soccer players. Miura turns 54 on Feb. 26. He will enter his 36th season after signing an extension with J-League club Yokohama FC. Miura is nicknamed “King Kazu.”

He played in only four league games last year and did not score but extended his record as the oldest player in the J-League. He joined Yokohama in 2005. The league’s 2021 season is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27.