Wright, Marist host Fairfield

Fairfield (2-11, 2-6) vs. Marist (6-4, 4-4)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Taj Benning and Fairfield will go up against Ricardo Wright and Marist. The senior Benning is averaging 11 points over the last five games. Wright, a freshman, is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Fairfield has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Marist has leaned on freshmen. For the Stags, seniors Benning, Jesus Cruz and Caleb Green have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Wright, Jordan Jones and Hakim Byrd have collectively accounted for 46 percent of Marist’s scoring this season and 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Stags have given up only 68.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.2 per game they gave up over five non-conference games.TERRIFIC TAJ: Benning has connected on 40 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Fairfield is 0-11 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

COLD SPELL: Fairfield has lost its last five road games, scoring 58.2 points, while allowing 77 per game.

BALL SECURITY: Fairfield’s offense has turned the ball over 12.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 9.2 turnovers over its last five games and seven over its last three.

