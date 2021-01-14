Air Force looks to end streak vs Wyoming

Sports

Wyoming (7-4, 1-3) vs. Air Force (3-7, 1-5)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks to extend Air Force’s conference losing streak to five games. Air Force’s last MWC win came against the Nevada Wolf Pack 68-66 on Dec. 20, 2020. Wyoming fell 90-70 at home to Boise State on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: A.J. Walker has averaged 13.9 points to lead the way for the Falcons. Chris Joyce is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.7 points per game. In the other locker room, this will be a Colorado homecoming for junior Hunter Maldonado, who’s averaging 14.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Maldonado has been complemented by Marcus Williams, who’s averaging 17 points per game.

STEPPING IT UP: The Falcons have scored 59 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 55.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MALDONADO: Maldonado has connected on 24.1 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Air Force is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Falcons have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Air Force has 29 assists on 66 field goals (43.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Wyoming has assists on 29 of 68 field goals (42.6 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Wyoming offense has turned the ball over on 14.3 percent of its possessions, the 10th-best mark in Division I. 25.3 percent of all Air Force possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Falcons are ranked 341st, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com