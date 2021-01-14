Arkansas looks to extend streak vs Bama

Sports

Arkansas (10-3, 2-3) vs. Alabama (10-3, 5-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama. Arkansas has won by an average of 7 points in its last six wins over the Crimson Tide. Alabama’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2014, an 83-58 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Herbert Jones, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty Jr. and Jordan Bruner have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Crimson Tide points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Crimson Tide have scored 83.6 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MOSES: Moses Moody has connected on 38.5 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Crimson Tide are 8-0 when they turn the ball over 13 times or fewer and 2-3 when they exceed 13 turnovers. The Razorbacks are 7-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 3-3 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

FLOOR SPACING: Arkansas’s JD Notae has attempted 81 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 8 of 18 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an average of 87.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com