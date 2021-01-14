Binghamton looks to end streak vs UMass Lowell

Sports

UMass Lowell (4-8, 3-5) vs. Binghamton (1-10, 1-7)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell looks to extend Binghamton’s conference losing streak to five games. Binghamton’s last America East win came against the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers 75-69 on Dec. 28, 2020. UMass Lowell fell 75-58 to Hartford in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Binghamton’s Brenton Mills has averaged 14.9 points while George Tinsley has put up 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the River Hawks, Obadiah Noel has averaged 21.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while Connor Withers has put up 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The River Hawks have given up just 67.6 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Noel has made or assisted on 42 percent of all UMass Lowell field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: UMass Lowell is 0-7 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

COMING UP SHORT: UMass Lowell has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 72.7 points during those contests. Binghamton has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 60.5 points while giving up 76.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among America East teams. The Bearcats have made only seven 3-pointers per game over their four-game losing streak, however.

___

___

