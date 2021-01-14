C. Michigan looks to sweep E. Michigan

Sports

Eastern Michigan (3-4, 1-3) vs. Central Michigan (5-7, 1-4)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan goes for the season sweep over Eastern Michigan after winning the previous matchup in Ypsilanti. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 29, when the Chippewas shot 58.2 percent from the field while holding Eastern Michigan to just 38.2 percent en route to a 27-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Travon Broadway Jr., Meikkel Murray, Devontae Lane and Ralph Bissainthe have combined to account for 55 percent of Central Michigan’s scoring this season including 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Eastern Michigan, Ty Groce, Yeikson Montero, Bryce McBride, Drew Lowder and Miles Gibson have combined to account for 76 percent of all Eastern Michigan scoring.GIFTED GROCE: Groce has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-6 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 77.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chippewas. Central Michigan has an assist on 27 of 74 field goals (36.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Eastern Michigan has assists on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Chippewas have averaged 26 free throws per game and 31.2 per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com