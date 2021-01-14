Colgate looks to extend streak vs Holy Cross

Sports

Holy Cross (2-2, 2-2) vs. Colgate (3-1, 3-1)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Holy Cross. In its last seven wins against the Crusaders, Colgate has won by an average of 12 points. Holy Cross’ last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2017, a 56-50 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Colgate’s Jordan Burns has averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals while Tucker Richardson has put up 11.5 points and four assists. For the Crusaders, Austin Butler has averaged 17.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while Gerrale Gates has put up 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Raiders have scored 87.3 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Butler has connected on 63.2 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 10 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Crusaders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Raiders. Colgate has an assist on 33 of 87 field goals (37.9 percent) across its past three outings while Holy Cross has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Colgate offense has turned the ball over on just 13.9 percent of its possessions, the seventh-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21 percent of all Holy Cross possessions have resulted in a turnover.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

