Sports

NFL-NEWS

Urban Hire: Meyer returns to sidelines with NFL’s Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer has agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He leaves the broadcast booth and returns to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed a health scare. The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target. Khan waited nearly a week to get it done. They met last Friday on Khan’s yacht in Miami, again Wednesday and one final time at the facility Thursday.

Meyer has won three college national championships with a staggering winning percentage of more than 85%. Hiring the longtime college coach with three national championships signifies a new direction for a franchise that has lost 105 of 144 games since Khan took over in 2012.

In other NFL news:

—Quarterback Jared Goff will start the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game at Green Bay on Saturday, and John Wolford will be inactive. Coach Sean McVay announced his decision Thursday ahead of the final workout for the Rams before they travel to face the top-seeded Packers at Lambeau Field. Wolford started the Rams’ last two games, but the second-year pro was injured early in Los Angeles’ 30-20 win at Seattle last Saturday.

—Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is back with his team after having COVID-19. Stefanski returned to the team’s facility Thursday, 10 days after he tested positive with the virus and after he missed Cleveland’s playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Stefanski had been isolated in his home for the required 10 days since contracting COVID-19. He’ll make his playoff debut Sunday when Browns play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

—The Pittsburgh Steelers are shaking up their coaching staff. The team announced offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and assistants Shaun Sarrett and Tom Bradley will not be back following a first-round playoff loss to Cleveland. The decision to not retain Fichtner could impact whether quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns in 2021. Roethlisberger and Fichtner have a close relationship dating back to Fichtner’s stint as quarterbacks coach from 2010-18.

—The New York Jets have completed their in-person second interview with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their search for a head coach continues. San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh met with New York on Tuesday and Wednesday.

—The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to be their general manager. Holmes led the Rams’ college scouting department for eight years and started his 18-year career with them as a public relations intern in 2003.

—Four stars from Alabama’s national championship team, including Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Mac Jones, are leaving early to enter the NFL draft. Jones, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and defensive lineman Christian Barmore announced their intentions to leave. All are considered potential first-round picks. There also are several Alabama seniors considered first-round picks, including Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, All-America tailback Najee Harris and Outland Trophy winner left tackle Alex Leatherwood.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Celtics expect to play Friday, as NBA weighs more testing

UNDATED (AP) — The Celtics expect their weeklong coronavirus break to end Friday when they’re scheduled to host the Orlando Magic. Three of Boston’s games were postponed. In all, eight NBA games since Sunday have been postponed..

Leaguewide, eight games since Sunday have been postponed and the NBA is reviewing whether more games — including a Saturday contest in Phoenix and a Sunday game in Washington — will have to be pushed back. The Suns and Wizards were both scheduled to play Friday but those games were postponed because contact tracing showed neither club would meet the NBA requirement of having eight available players.

Meanwhile, the NBA is considering even more testing if teams can enlist local labs to save time. Teams in all 28 NBA cities have been told to investigate if there is a local lab that can process PCR tests relatively quickly; the extra tests would be conducted on game-day mornings and turn in results no later than one hour before tip-off.

The league regimen already includes daily PCR tests for players and coaches, and rapid tests on game days. The NBA told teams it was possible that a decision could be made on the extra layer of testing by the weekend. ESPN first reported the contents of the league’s memo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova returns from 10-day COVID break

UNDATED (AP) — The No. 3 Villanova Wildcats have ended a 10-day break for COVID-related reasons and returned to practice on Thursday.

Coach Jay Wright said he hoped he could field a full roster when the Wildcats play Seton Hall on Tuesday at the Pavilion. Villanova hasn’t played since a Dec. 23 win at Marquette. Wright said he hoped Caleb Daniels and Jermaine Samuels would get cleared in time for next week’s game. The Wildcats are 8-1 overall but just 3-0 in the Big East. The Wildcats need to play the scheduled Big East minimum of 20 games to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

In other virus-related developments:

—The Atlantic 10 Conference is pulling its men’s basketball championship out of Barclays Center in Brooklyn because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The new location of the championship, which will be played March 10-14, is under review. This marks the first time since 2004 that the full championship will be contested on a campus. Barclays Center has served as the conference championship home for six years.

—Michigan State is postponing a second straight men’s basketball game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within its basketball program. The school says it will not host Indiana on Sunday as scheduled. The Spartans previously postponed a game at No. 5 Iowa because three players tested positive for the coronavirus.

— Two more Georgetown men’s basketball games — against Providence and Marquette — have been postponed after the Hoyas reported a positive COVID-19 test. Georgetown was supposed to play at Providence on Saturday and host Marquette on Jan. 20. Those will make it three consecutive postponements for Georgetown and five overall this season.

— Georgia State has postponed its third straight game because of COVID-19. The Panthers halted all team activities for a week after multiple positive tests within the program, including athletes, coaches and support staff. That forced the postponement of two games against Sun Belt Conference rival Troy. Georgia State was scheduled to play back-to-back games against Coastal Carolina this weekend, but the Friday contest was called off. The teams are still set to play on Saturday.

—South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin and two other staffers will not travel with the Gamecocks for a game Saturday night at LSU. The school said Martin, assistant coach Chuck Martin and Doug Edwards, who’s in charge of student-athlete development, are staying home because of COVID-19 “health and safety protocols.”

CAPITOL BREACH-OLYMPIAN

Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC

DENVER (AP) — A five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was released from federal custody Thursday but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next week’s inauguration.

Klete Keller, who lives in Colorado, appeared during a brief hearing in Denver federal court following his arrest on charges brought by prosecutors in Washington. At the insistence of prosecutors, Keller cannot travel to Washington before Jan. 21. After that, Keller is allowed to travel to Washington for court appearances and to meet with his lawyers.

Keller was charged Wednesday in federal court in Washington after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol last week.

DOPING-ROLLINS-MCNEAL

Olympic champion Rollins-McNeal suspended in doping case

MONACO (AP) — Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been provisionally suspended for a doping rules violation. Rollins-McNeal won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 29-year-old American was also world champion in 2013.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says it charged Rollins-McNeal with “tampering within the results management process.” It did not specify details of the case.

NHL-BLACKHAWKS-TOEWS

Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews (tayvz) will miss at least 10 games and 24 days after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve Thursday because of an unspecified illness.

The 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp last month he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling “drained and lethargic” and there is no timetable for his return. The veteran center has asked for privacy while he focuses on his health. Toews helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships from 2010 to 2015.

MLB-NEWS

Knebel agrees to one year deal

UNDATED (AP) — New Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel has agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. The 29-year-old was acquired from Milwaukee on Dec. 2. Knebel was an All-Star in 2017 and a key part of the Brewers’ bullpen during their run to the 2018 NL Championship Series. The right-hander missed the 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and struggled after returning.

In other MLB news:

— José Martínez and the New York Mets agreed Thursday to a one-year contract that pays $1 million while he is in the major leagues and $225,000 while he’s in the minors. The 32-year-old first baseman and outfielder hit .182 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs last year for the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, who acquired him in a trade on Aug. 30. He has a .289 career average with 43 homers and 182 RBIs in four major league seasons.

— Left-hander Nik Turley has been traded to the Athletics from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash, giving Oakland a reliable reliever for late in games after losing closer Liam Hendriks in free agency. Turley went 0-3 with a 4.98 ERA and one save over 25 relief outings — the most by any big league rookie — spanning 21 2/3 innings for the Pirates in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

—The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Archie Bradley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The deal is pending Bradley passing a physical. The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.

PGA-PEBBLE BEACH

Pebble Beach for pros only this year because of COVID spike

UNDATED (AP) — The only stars at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year will be the players. The spike in COVID-19 cases in California has led organizers to cancel the pro-am portion of a tournament.

Pebble Beach had already announced no fans. The 156 pros will play only two courses, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. Pebble has a long history of entertainers and celebrities mixing with the pros on one of the most picturesque courses in the country.