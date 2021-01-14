VCU, Richmond meet in conference play

Sports

VCU (10-3, 3-1) vs. Richmond (9-3, 3-1)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as VCU matches up against Richmond. VCU got past George Washington by seven on Wednesday. Richmond is coming off a 77-57 win over George Mason on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Spiders points over the last five games.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Spiders have given up just 68.3 points per game across four conference games. That’s an improvement from the 71.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.NAH’SHON IS A FORCE: Nah’Shon Hyland has connected on 35.5 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 28 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: VCU has won its last three road games, scoring 76.7 points, while allowing 67.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Richmond has an assist on 43 of 81 field goals (53.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while VCU has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL SPIDERS: The diligent Richmond offense has turned the ball over on just 15.3 percent of its possessions, the 26th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21 percent of all VCU possessions have resulted in a turnover.

