Colorado looks for home win vs Stanford

Stanford (8-4, 4-2) vs. Colorado (10-3, 5-2)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks for its seventh straight win over Stanford at CU Events Center. The last victory for the Cardinal at Colorado was a 74-50 win on Feb. 23, 2012.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Ziaire Williams and Jaiden Delaire have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 69 percent of all Cardinal points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: McKinley Wright IV has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Buffaloes are 9-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 1-3 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The Cardinal are 8-0 when recording at least eight offensive rebounds and 0-4 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Colorado has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 56.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Pac-12 teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

