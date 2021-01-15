Delaware looks to sweep Hofstra

Sports

Hofstra (6-6, 2-3) vs. Delaware (4-5, 2-2)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra seeks revenge on Delaware after dropping the first matchup in Newark. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Fightin’ Blue Hens shot 47.7 percent from the field while limiting Hofstra to just 37.7 percent en route to the 74-56 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Ebby Asamoah have combined to account for 54 percent of Delaware’s scoring this season and 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Hofstra, Jalen Ray, Isaac Kante and Tareq Coburn have scored 66 percent of the team’s points this season, including 69 percent of all Pride points over their last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have allowed just 64 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 69.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Ray has connected on 34.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Delaware is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 63.

FLOOR SPACING: Delaware’s Allen has attempted 68 3-pointers and connected on 29.4 percent of them, and is 8 of 21 over his last three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Delaware has held opposing teams to only 42.5 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all CAA teams. Over their last five games, the Fightin’ Blue Hens have held opposing shooters to 40.9 percent.

