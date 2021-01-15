UMass, Fordham meet in conference play

Sports

UMass (4-3, 3-1) vs. Fordham (1-4, 1-4)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as UMass squares off against Fordham. Each team last saw action this past Wednesday. UMass won 80-78 in overtime over Rhode Island, while Fordham fell to Saint Bonaventure, 68-54.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Fordham’s Joel Soriano has averaged 10.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while Chris Austin has put up 11.2 points. For the Minutemen, Tre Mitchell has averaged 20 points and 7.1 rebounds while Noah Fernandes has put up 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Rams have scored 50.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Cobb has had his hand in 42 percent of all Fordham field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has seven field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rams have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Minutemen. Fordham has an assist on 39 of 55 field goals (70.9 percent) across its past three contests while UMass has assists on 54 of 78 field goals (69.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UMass offense has scored 85.3 points per game, the 14th-highest figure in Division I. Fordham has only averaged 50.6 points per game, which ranks 293rd nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com