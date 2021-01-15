Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

More games suspended due to coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — Another three NBA games were postponed Friday, including one in Minnesota only a couple hours before game time, as the league’s struggle with increasing coronavirus numbers continued. Among the Wolves with COVID-19 issues: Karl-Anthony Towns, who said he tested positive. The Washington Wizards revealed that they have six players who have tested positive for the virus and another three players out because contact tracing data suggested they could have been exposed. The Timberwolves’ game with the Memphis Grizzlies was called off, as were what would have been Wizards’ home games Sunday and Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In other NBA news:

—The NBA fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 on Friday for violating its health and safety protocols and said he could return to team activities with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The league said Irving would be fined for each game he misses during a five-day quarantine period that would end Saturday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus.

Irving has missed the last five games while away from the Nets for personal reasons. He was seen in a video on social media during his absence at an indoor family party while not wearing a mask. Irving is the second player to be fined for that. The other is his new teammate, James Harden.

NBA-SCHEDULE-MAVERICKS-BUCKS

Bucks survive shaky free-throw shooting to edge Mavs 112-109

UNDATED (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) overcame poor free-throw shooting to score 31 points, Khris Middleton hit two late 3-pointers and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Dallas Mavericks 112-109 on Friday night.

The Bucks improved to 9-4, winning their fourth straight and snapping the Mavericks’ winning streak at four. The Bucks were 12 of 25 on free throws, with Antetokounmpo going 1 of 10. Dallas was 6 of 13. Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks. Luka Doncic had 28 points and 13 assists for Dallas, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points.

In other Friday action:

— Andre Drummond tied his career high with 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds and Cedi Osman scored 25 points in leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 106-103 win over the New York Knicks. Drummond posted the Cavaliers’ first 30-20 game since Carlos Boozer had 32 points and 20 rebounds against Seattle on Jan. 20, 2004. Julius Randle had 28 points and six assists, rookie Immanuel Quigley scored a season-high 23 points and R.J. Barrett had 20 points for New York which lost its fifth straight.

—Jaylen Brown had 21 points and eight assists, Semi Ojeleye added 18 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to an 124-97 win over the Orlando Magic in their return to action following a virus-related week-long hiatus. Jeff Teague finished with 17 points and rookie Payton Pritchard had 16 points to help Boston post its fifth straight victory. Aaron Gordon had 17 points to lead the Magic, who have lost four straight.

—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 33 points to help Oklahoma City beat the Chicago Bulls and former Thunder coach Billy Donovan 127-125 in overtime. Oklahoma City rallied from 22 points down in the second half. Zach LaVine could have won it in overtime but he missed a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds. LaVine finished with 35 points. Lu Dort scored 21 for the Thunder.

—Donovan Mitchell made six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and the Utah Jazz used a 21-0 second-half run to power past the Atlanta Hawks 116-92. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points, Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored all 16 of his points in the second half to boost the Jazz to their fourth straight win. Trae Young was held to four points on 1-for-11 shooting with seven assists as the Hawks dropped their fifth game in the last six.

T-25 BASKETBALL

Trice’s big second half sends No. 9 Wisconsin past Rutgers

UNDATED (AP) — D’Mitrik Trice had 13 points and five assists and turned in a strong second half to lead No. 9 Wisconsin past Rutgers 60-54. Trice scored eight points and assisted on another basket in a 12-0 run that gave Wisconsin a 54-44 lead with 4:19 to go. The game was a classic Big Ten grinder, with teams locking down defensively. Wisconsin shot 35% and Rutgers shot 37%. The Badgers were 6 of 25 from beyond the arc, and the Scarlet Knights were 2 of 19.

NFL-NEWS

Falcons hire Smith

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become the team’s head coach. The 38-year-old Smith has served on the Tennessee staff for 10 seasons, including two as offensive coordinator. The Titans finished this season tied for second in the NFL in total yards. The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore.

The Falcons also are seeking a replacement for general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn following an 0-5 start that led to a 4-12 finish.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Browns Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio has been activated from the COVID-19 list after missing last week’s playoff win over Pittsburgh. Cleveland’s longest-tenured player had to isolate at home last week and missed his first career postseason game — and the Browns’ first since the 2002 season. Browns, who stunned the Steelers in the wild-card round, face the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

— The conditional reinstatement of wide receiver Josh Gordon has been rescinded by the NFL, and Gordon is once again under suspension. Gordon was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in September despite being under an indefinite suspension. He received conditional reinstatement in early December with the hope he’d play at the end of the season. But that never took place. Gordon was placed back on the commissioner’s exempt list in Week 16.

MLB-NEWS

AP source: LeMahieu, Yanks work on $90 million, 6-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the New York Yankees and AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) are working to put in place a six-year contract worth about $90 million. A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu signed a $24 million, two-year contract with the Yankees in January 2019. He had 10 homers and 27 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season after hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBIs in his first season in New York.

Meanwhile, the Yankees and slugger Aaron Judge avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract worth $10,175,000.

In other MLB news:

—The Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year deal with recovering slugger Trey Mancini but haven’t come to terms yet with outfielder Anthony Santander. Mancini missed the entire 2020 season while recovering from Stage 3 colon cancer.

—The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to terms on contracts for next season with four of the team’s six arbitration-eligible players, including right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow. Outfielder Manuel Margot, infielder Joey Wendle and right-hander Yonny Chirinos also reached agreements. Glasnow will make $4 million in 2021. Margot agreed to a $3.4 million salary, while Wendle will receive $2.25 million and Chirinos $1,175,000.

—The Los Angeles Angels have avoided arbitration with right-hander Dylan Bundy and four other players. The Angels agreed to 2021 contracts with Bundy, left-hander Andrew Heaney, right-hander Mike Mayers, right-hander Felix Peña and catcher Max Stassi. Two-way standout Shohei Ohtani is the team’s last remaining player still eligible for arbitration.

—The Houston Astros agreed to one-year contracts with right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and infielder Aledmys Díaz on Friday to avoid salary arbitration. McCullers will make $6.5 million next season. The 30-year-old Díaz will make $3 million next season. Houston also finalized a $12.5 million, two-year deal with reliever Pedro Báez.

—The Chicago White Sox have finalized a $54 million, three-year deal with Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks, another big move as they set their sights on a championship run. The 31-year-old right-hander finished second in the majors with 14 saves while posting a 1.78 ERA.

—Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger has agreed to a $16.1 million, one-year contract with the World Series champions that avoids salary arbitration. The outfielder and first baseman was the 2019 NL MVP and 2017 NL Rookie of the Year. He slumped to a .136 average with one homer and three RBIs in the World Series against Tampa Bay as the Dodgers won their first title since 1988.

— The Milwaukee Brewers avoided going to arbitration with pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff by signing the former All-Stars to one-year contracts. Hader signed for $6,675,000 while Woodruff agreed to a $3,275,000.

— Slick-fielding third baseman Matt Chapman reached agreement on a $6.49 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics to avoid arbitration, and the club also secured deals with its five other arbitration-eligible players.

— The Miami Marlins have agreed to contract terms with all of their arbitration-eligible players, including third baseman Brian Anderson. The Marlins also announced deals with catcher Jorge Alfaro and three relievers — Yimi Garcia, Richard Bleier and Adam Cimber. In addition, Miami signed 11 players from four countries, including 18-year-old Cuban infielder Yiddi Cappe, during Major League Baseball’s international signing period.

— The Texas Rangers agreed to one-year deals to avoid arbitration with their Gold Glove winners. Right fielder Joey Gallo got a $6.2 million deal, after a $4.4 million agreement at this time last year to avoid arbitration. Expected starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa got a $2 million deal, up from his $587,000 salary last season when he won a Gold Glove at third base.

— The Pittsburgh Pirates reached contract agreements for the 2021 season with pitcher Joe Musgrove and eight others. Musgrove will make $4.45 million after going 1-5 with a 3.86 ERA last season. Catcher Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist in his first year as a starter, earned a raise to $1.3 million. First baseman Colin Moran, who hit a team-high 10 home runs last season, saw his salary jump to $2.8 million.

— Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez agreed to a $4,325,000, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, who reached a $3 million, one-year deal with right-hander Ross Stripling. The pair were the only Blue Jays remaining eligible for arbitration

— The Atlanta Braves have agreed to deals with left-handers Max Fried and A.J. Minter that avoid arbitration. The Braves agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year deal with Fried and a $1.3 million, one-year deal with Minter.

—The New York Mets agreed to one-year contracts with first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith, outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo, and pitchers Edwin Díaz, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman to avoid salary arbitration. Smith will make $2.55 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility, Conforto is set to receive $12.25 million in his third eligible year, and Nimmo gets $4.7 million and Díaz $7 million in their second years. Lugo agreed to $2,925,000, and Gsellman will make $1.3 million.

— First baseman outfielder Dominic Smith and the New York Mets avoided arbitration when they agreed to a $2.55 million, one-year contract. The 25-year-old enjoyed a huge breakout during the pandemic. He hit .316 with 10 home runs, 21 doubles, 42 RBIs and a .993 OPS in 50 games.

— The Cleveland Indians avoided salary arbitration with catcher Austin Hedges, right-hander Phil Maton and infielder Amed Rosario, agreeing to one-year deals with three players who joined them via trade in the past six months.

— Right-hander Reyes Moronta agreed to a $695,000, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Friday to avoid salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever didn’t pitch during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season as he worked back from shoulder surgery.

NHL-SCHEDULE-PENGUINS-FLYERS

Konecny records hat trick, leads Flyers past Penguins 5-2

UNDATED (AP) — Travis Konecny (kuh-NEHK’-nee) had his first career hat trick to lead the Philadelphia Flyers past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2. The Flyers did lose team MVP Sean Couturier to an unspecified injury. Couturier was plowed into the boards and may have hurt his left shoulder. He left after just two shifts and 45 seconds. Konecny scored the first goals of the game and another one late in the third to get the hat trick.

In other action on the ice Friday:

—Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves in his NHL debut, Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Friday night to sweep the season-opening series. Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the season for the Capitals, 6-4 winners over the Sabres on Thursday night. Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo.

—Brady Tkachuk (kah-CHUHK’) had a goal and two assists, Matt Murray made 20 saves in his Ottawa debut and the Senators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Friday night in their first game in more than 10 months. Thomas Chabot, Austin Watson, Derek Stepan and Chris Tierney also scored for Ottawa. Josh Norris, with his first NHL points, Drake Batherson and Nikita Zaitsev added two assists each in the opener of a two-day set in Ottawa. John Tavares had a goal and assist for Toronto, Zach Hyman and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots.

—Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist each, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Yanni Gourde and Blake Coleman added a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn also scored as Tampa Bay completed a sweep in a season-opening two-game set against Chicago. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots for Tampa Bay.

NHL-NEWS

Stars open their season Jan. 22

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Stars will open their season Jan. 22 at Nashville after a teamwide outbreak forced their first four games to be postponed. The National Hockey League rescheduled the Stars’ opening games and moved several others around to accommodate. The regular season started Wednesday, and the Stars were set to play Thursday. But 17 players tested positive for the virus, leading the NHL to close down team facilities and Dallas to halt practice.

In other NHL news:

The Edmonton Oilers placed goalie Mike Smith on long-term injury reserve Friday and re-assigned Olivier Rodrigue to the taxi squad, pending quarantine protocols. Edmonton did not elaborate on Smith’s injury. He was supposed to start Thursday night at home against Vancouver, but was declared inactive, forcing Mikko Koskinen into back-to-back starts.

PGA-SONY OPEN

Nick Taylor gets a break and a birdie and leads Sony Open

HONOLULU (AP) — Nick Taylor was 1 over through five holes. He probably wasn’t thinking how his day at the Sony Open would finish. The Canadian chipped in for eagle at the turn and finished with a good break and a birdie for a 62. That gave him a two-shot lead over five players going into the weekend at Waialae. Taylor was an example of how quickly fortunes can turn with a few good putts. And it’s another illustration of how crowded at the top it always seems to be at the Sony Open. Fourteen players were separated by three shots.

PGA-THOMAS-SPONSOR

Ralph Lauren drops Justin Thomas after gay slur heard on TV

HONOLULU (AP) — Golf star Justin Thomas’ gay slur last week has cost him an endorsement.

Ralph Lauren Corp. says it is ending its sponsorship with the former No. 1 player in the world. Thomas missed a 5-foot par putt last week during the Sentry Tournament of Champions and was heard muttering the homophobic under his breath. Thomas apologized on television after the round. He apologized the next day after finishing one shot out of a playoff. Ralph Lauren heard the apology. The company says it believes in dignity of all people. While it heard the apology, it decided to discontinue Thomas’ sponsorship.

POPE-HAWKS JERSEY

Papal jersey: Francis blesses Hawks jersey on MLK birthday

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks sent a special gift to Pope Francis: an MLK jersey that was blessed by the pontiff on Martin Luther King Jr’s 92nd birthday.

The gift followed Francis’ meeting in November with a delegation of NBA players to discuss social justice. The Hawks sent the pontiff their alternate jersey honoring Atlanta’s native son and civil rights icon. It will be worn by the team Monday for the annual game on the King national holiday. The team released a video that showed Francis opening a package that contained the No. 1 jersey, which had his name across the back.

NASCAR-PITBULL

Mr. WorldWide to NASCAR: Pitbull joins Trackhouse ownership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing has brought entertainer Pitbull on as an ownership partner. The organization will make its debut next month at the Daytona 500.

“Mr. Worldwide” joins NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as celebrity owners entering NASCAR this year. Jordan is a part owner of 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin. Trackhouse was launched late last year by former driver Justin Marks. The team has hired driver Daniel Suarez.