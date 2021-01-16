Lehigh looks to end streak vs Bucknell

Sports

Bucknell (1-4, 1-4) vs. Lehigh (1-4, 1-4)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks to extend Lehigh’s conference losing streak to five games. Lehigh’s last Patriot League win came against the Lafayette Leopards 90-89 on Jan. 2. Bucknell beat Lehigh by five at home in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Lehigh’s Marques Wilson has averaged 19.6 points while Nic Lynch has put up 17.4 points and seven rebounds. For the Bison, Andrew Funk has averaged 14.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while Xander Rice has put up 11.8 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Mountain Hawks have scored 69.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE ANDREW: Funk has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 89.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bison have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh has 40 assists on 80 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Bucknell has assists on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Bison have averaged 20.4 free throws per game.

