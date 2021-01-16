Oakland looks for home win vs Youngstown St.

Sports

Youngstown State (6-6, 3-6) vs. Oakland (4-12, 4-5)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its fourth straight win over Youngstown State at Athletics Center Orena. The last victory for the Penguins at Oakland was a 75-74 win on Jan. 31, 2019.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 75.3 points per game and allowed 79.6 points per game across nine conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 79 points scored and 88.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Moore has had his hand in 60 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Penguins are 0-5 when they score 69 points or fewer and 6-1 when they exceed 69 points. The Golden Grizzlies are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 73 points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Penguins. Oakland has 47 assists on 84 field goals (56 percent) over its past three outings while Youngstown State has assists on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is rated second in the Horizon with an average of 73.3 possessions per game.

