UNDATED (AP) — The NFL playoffs resume Saturday with two divisional-round games.

The NFC North champion Green Bay Packers are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the first game.

No NFL team scored more points during the regular season than Green Bay. Nobody has played better defense than the Rams.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has set franchise single-season records for touchdown passes and completion percentage this year while throwing just five interceptions for an offense scoring 31.8 points per game. He’ll be facing a defense led by All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald that allowed the fewest points and yards of any team during the regular season.

Jared Goff is set to start at quarterback for the Rams, with John Wolford inactive after incurring a neck injury in the Rams’ win at Seattle a week ago. Wolford started the last two games while Goff recovered from surgery on his broken right thumb.

The Rams are without leading receiver Cooper Kupp and left guard David Edwards. Green Bay is missing defensive lineman Kingsley Keke.

Saturday night, the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills host the fifth-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the teams’ first postseason meeting.

Buffalo has seven straight wins after snapping a 0-6 playoff skid last week against Indianapolis, the Bills’ first postseason victory in 25 years. The Ravens have won six in a row following a 20-13 win at Tennessee last weekend. The road victory was Baltimore’s eighth in the playoffs under coach John Harbaugh, an NFL record.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson meet for the second time as starters. Both were among the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. And both are coming off their first career playoff victories last weekend.

The divisional round continues Sunday with two more games. The Cleveland Browns visit the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who had last week off after earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Later Sunday, New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay in a matchup of two of the NFL’s oldest and most accomplished quarterbacks, 42-year-old Drew Brees and 43-year-old Tom Brady.

NFL-FALCONS-SMITH

Arthur Smith signs deal to be Falcons coach

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons say Arthur Smith has signed a contract to be their next coach.

Smith, a former Tennessee Titans assistant, agreed to terms Friday. Smith heads to Atlanta after two years as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. He takes over a franchise that’s 28-36 since losing the Super Bowl four years ago under predecessor Dan Quinn. The Falcons haven’t reached the playoffs since 2017.

Smith has no head coaching experience, but Blank made the same move with Jim Mora, Mike Smith and Quinn.

NBA-HARDEN

Nets say Harden available to play Saturday night vs Magic

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets say James Harden is available for their game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Harden had been listed as questionable to play while the players involved in the trade that sent him from Houston to Brooklyn on Thursday awaited completion of their physicals. The Nets upgraded him to available about two hours before the game.

That came around the same time that the Indiana Pacers announced they had acquired Caris LeVert, the Nets guard who was part of the deal that also included Cleveland.

The Nets remained without Kyrie Irving for a sixth straight game after he left the team for personal reasons.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 21 Ohio State beats No. 14 Illinois

UNDATED (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 26 points as No. 21 Ohio State beat No. 14 Illinois 87-81 in a very physical Big Ten matchup.

One technical was called, on Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr., and the officials had to step in many times to avoid fisticuffs.

Washington, Justin Ahrens and Seth Towns each added 11 as the visiting Buckeyes improved to 11-3. Ohio State was missing injured guards C.J. Walker and Jimmy Sotos. Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 22 points. The Illini (ih-LY’-ny) fell to 9-5.

In other top 25 action:

— Dru Smith scored 15 points and No. 17 Missouri shook off rust from an 11-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocols to beat Texas A&M 68-52. Jeremiah Tilmon added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Andre Gordon paced the Aggies with 19 points. The Tigers led 27-24 at the half and used a 21-5 run midway through the second half to take control of the game.

NHL-BRUINS/DEVILS

Shrangovich’s OT goal gives Devils 2-1 win over Bruins

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Egor Sharangovich scored his first NHL goal in the final seconds of overtime to propel the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins.

MacKenzie Blackwood made 27 saves and picked up his first victory of the season. Miles Wood also scored for the second consecutive game for New Jersey.

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron scored and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves, including two critical stops in the final minutes of the third period to force the extra session. Devils defenseman Damon Severson made a nifty backhand pass at the edge of the offensive zone to set up the 22-year-old Sharangovich with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime.

NHL-NEWS

Winnipeg Jets scrap practice over possible virus exposure

UNDATED (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets canceled practice Saturday because of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The NHL team did not provide details and said information regarding plans for Sunday will come later. The Jets are scheduled to play at Toronto on Monday.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was held out of practice Wednesday while in COVID-19 protocol but played in Winnipeg’s season opener, a 4-3 overtime loss to visiting Calgary on Thursday.

The NHL started its season Wednesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in both Canada and the United States. The Dallas Stars’ first four games were postponed after 17 players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In other NHL news:

— Chris Driedger will be Florida’s starting goaltender when the Panthers play their delayed season opener Sunday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. Driedger becomes the 11th opening-night starter in Panthers history. Regular starter Sergei Bobrovsky, who missed most of Panthers’ training camp, is in line to start Florida’s second game against Chicago on Tuesday. Driedger went 7-2-1 for Florida last season, starting 11 of his 12 appearances. The Panthers were supposed to open Thursday at home against Dallas, but the Stars couldn’t play after a COVID-19 outbreak among players and coaches.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Australian Open arrivals face quarantine after 3 positive tests

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A group of elite tennis players will be confined to their hotel rooms for the next 14 days after health authorities said three people tested positive for COVID-19 after taking charter flights to Australia. The two flights were carrying players, coaches and officials to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, which is scheduled to start Feb. 8.

The players facing quarantine include Canadian star Bianca Andreescu (an-dree-EHS’-koo), whose coach says he tested positive after arriving on a flight from Abu Dhabi.

Health authorities said two positive cases also emerged from a charter flight from Los Angeles,

A total of 47 players from the affected flights are now in a strictly enforced 14-day quarantine without the ability to leave their hotel rooms, even to practice. The other passengers are also being quarantined.

Players and officials were supposed to have received a negative COVID-19 tests before they boarded their flights. The people who tested positive on arrival have not been publicly identified.

BOSTON MARATHON-VIRTUAL VILLAGE

Long road to normalcy: Virtual village connects marathoners

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of the Boston Marathon have launched a virtual Athletes’ Village to reproduce at least some of the camaraderie of the real thing. The Boston Athletic Association says it’s an attempt to keep runners connected while a date for the 125th running of the planet’s most storied footrace is worked out.

Last April’s race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and tentatively rescheduled to sometime this autumn. But because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in hard-hit Massachusetts, officials still can’t say when in-person racing for the masses can safely resume.

Runners around the world are gathering in the virtual village to share training tips and encouragement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MARYLAND-MCNAIR SETTLEMENT

Maryland prepares $3.5 million payout to McNair parents

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland has agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of football player Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a workout in 2018.

The amount was made public on Friday in a meeting agenda released by the Maryland Board of Public Works. It must be approved at the board’s meeting on Jan. 27. The payout will be given to McNair’s parents.

McNair collapsed during an outdoor conditioning practice held by the team on May 29, 2018. The 19-year-old was treated at the team training complex before being transported to the hospital, where he died two weeks later, on June 13.

The death prompted an investigation into the details of McNair’s treatment on the day he collapsed.

The University eventually fired football coach DJ Durkin after accepting the resignation of Rick Court, the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

Maryland also put in stringent guidelines for practices to assure such a mishap would not occur again.