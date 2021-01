Sports

NFL PLAYOFFS

Packers dominate Rams

UNDATED (AP) — Aaron Rodgers made sure he’d get the opportunity to play an NFC championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career. Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.

Green Bay’s potent offense overpowered the Rams’ vaunted defense for much of the day. The Packers didn’t allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.

In other playoff news:

—The AFC East champion Buffalo Bills are hosting the fifth-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the teams’ first postseason meeting. What was billed as a quarterback’s duel has been instead a defensive struggle in the first half. A 101-yard pick 6 late in the third pushed Buffalo ahead 17-3.

— The divisional round continues Sunday with two more games. The Cleveland Browns visit the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who had last week off after earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Later Sunday, New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay in a matchup of two of the NFL’s oldest and most accomplished quarterbacks, 42-year-old Drew Brees and 43-year-old Tom Brady.

NFL-FALCONS-SMITH

Arthur Smith signs deal to be Falcons coach

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons say Arthur Smith has signed a contract to be their next coach.

Smith, a former Tennessee Titans assistant, agreed to terms Friday. Smith heads to Atlanta after two years as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. He takes over a franchise that’s 28-36 since losing the Super Bowl four years ago under predecessor Dan Quinn. The Falcons haven’t reached the playoffs since 2017.

Smith has no head coaching experience, but Blank made the same move with Jim Mora, Mike Smith and Quinn.

NBA-SCHEDULE-ROCKETS-SPURS

Spurs end 4-game home skid, top short-handed Rockets 103-91

UNDATED (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 24 points, Dejounte Murray added 18 points and the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the undermanned Houston Rockets 103-91 on Saturday to snap a four-game skid at home. Rockets center Christian Wood had 24 points and 17 rebounds and Mason Jones had a season-high 24 points. Ben McLemore had a season-high 21 points, going 4 for 7 on 3-pointers. Houston was on the brink of not having eight players available as required by the league but met the minimum in the final hour.

In other NBA action:

—James Harden delivered 32 points and a triple-double in his Brooklyn debut, Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points in his first game back with his former teammate, and the Nets showed off their potent potential in a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic. Harden had 14 assists and 12 rebounds after being cleared to play earlier in the afternoon after all the players in the blockbuster trade that brought him from Houston had completed their physicals. He had no practice time with the Nets and sure didn’t need it, becoming the first player in franchise history to have a triple-double in his debut with them.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Butler upsets No. 8 Creighton

UNDATED (AP) — Aaron Thompson scored 17 points and he found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 68 seconds left in overtime, leading Butler back from a 13-point deficit to upset No. 8 Creighton 70-66 in overtime.

The Bulldogs scored the final eight points of the game to win their fourth straight home game in the series. Creighton squandered a 58-45 lead over the final 7 1/2 minutes and a a 66-62 lead in overtime as its six-game winning streak came to an end. Denzel Mahoney scored 23 of his season-high 29 points in the second half for the Bluejays.

In other top 25 action:

—Davion Mitchell had 19 points and Jared Butler finally scored late as No. 2 Baylor overcame No. 15 Texas Tech 68-60. The Bears stayed undefeated after their closest game this season. Butler was a preseason AP All-American and coming off a season-high 28 points in the last game. But he was 0-for-9 shooting with six turnovers before hitting consecutive 3-pointers for the Bears in the final five minutes. Mac McClung had 24 points for 11-4 Texas Tech.

—Keon Johnson scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half, leading No. 10 Tennessee to a 81-61 victory over Vanderbilt. Johnson was one of three double-digit scorers for the Volunteers. John Fulkerson had 15 points, and Victor Bailey scored 11. Vanderbilt was led by Dylan Disu’s 19 points. Scotty Pippen, Jr. scored 18.

—Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points and four 3-pointers apiece as No. 18 Virginia won its 11th straight over 12th-ranked Clemson with an 85-50 victory. The Cavaliers moved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, their best start to league play since opening 12-0 in 2017-18. Virginia won its fifth straight since losing to No. 1 Gonzaga last month.

— E.J. Liddell scored 26 points as No. 21 Ohio State beat No. 14 Illinois 87-81 in a very physical Big Ten matchup. One technical was called, on Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr., and the officials had to step in many times to avoid fights. Washington, Justin Ahrens and Seth Towns each added 11 as the visiting Buckeyes improved to 11-3. Ohio State was missing injured guards C.J. Walker and Jimmy Sotos. Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 22 points. The Illini (ih-LY’-ny) fell to 9-5.

— Liam Robbins had 22 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes to lead No. 23 Minnesota to a 75-57 victory over No. 7 Michigan. This was the first loss for the Wolverines. Marcus Carr scored 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 10 points. The Gophers are 11-4 overall, 4-4 in the Big Ten. They played their seventh straight game against an opponent ranked in the Associated Press poll. Minnesota held the best shooting team in the conference to a season-low score and a season-high 20 turnovers. Michigan fell to 11-1 and 6-1.

— Dru Smith scored 15 points and No. 17 Missouri shook off rust from an 11-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocols to beat Texas A&M 68-52. Jeremiah Tilmon added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Andre Gordon paced the Aggies with 19 points. The Tigers led 27-24 at the half and used a 21-5 run midway through the second half to take control of the game.

NHL-BRUINS/DEVILS

Shrangovich’s OT goal gives Devils 2-1 win over Bruins

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Egor Sharangovich scored his first NHL goal in the final seconds of overtime to propel the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins.

MacKenzie Blackwood made 27 saves and picked up his first victory of the season. Miles Wood also scored for the second consecutive game for New Jersey.

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron scored and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves, including two critical stops in the final minutes of the third period to force the extra session. Devils defenseman Damon Severson made a nifty backhand pass at the edge of the offensive zone to set up the 22-year-old Sharangovich with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime.

NHL-NEWS

Winnipeg Jets scrap practice over possible virus exposure

UNDATED (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets canceled practice Saturday because of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The NHL team did not provide details and said information regarding plans for Sunday will come later. The Jets are scheduled to play at Toronto on Monday.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was held out of practice Wednesday while in COVID-19 protocol but played in Winnipeg’s season opener, a 4-3 overtime loss to visiting Calgary on Thursday.

The NHL started its season Wednesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in both Canada and the United States. The Dallas Stars’ first four games were postponed after 17 players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In other NHL news:

—Chris Driedger will be Florida’s starting goaltender when the Panthers play their delayed season opener Sunday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. Driedger becomes the 11th opening-night starter in Panthers history. Regular starter Sergei Bobrovsky, who missed most of Panthers’ training camp, is in line to start Florida’s second game against Chicago on Tuesday. The Panthers were supposed to open Thursday at home against Dallas, but the Stars couldn’t play after a COVID-19 outbreak among players and coaches.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Australian Open arrivals face quarantine after 3 positive tests

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A group of elite tennis players will be confined to their hotel rooms for the next 14 days after health authorities said three people tested positive for COVID-19 after taking charter flights to Australia. The two flights were carrying players, coaches and officials to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, which is scheduled to start Feb. 8.

The players facing quarantine include Canadian star Bianca Andreescu (an-dree-EHS’-koo), whose coach says he tested positive after arriving on a flight from Abu Dhabi.

Health authorities said two positive cases also emerged from a charter flight from Los Angeles,

A total of 47 players from the affected flights are now in a strictly enforced 14-day quarantine without the ability to leave their hotel rooms, even to practice.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MARYLAND-MCNAIR SETTLEMENT

Maryland prepares $3.5 million payout to McNair parents

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland has agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of football player Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a workout in 2018.

The amount was made public on Friday in a meeting agenda released by the Maryland Board of Public Works. It must be approved at the board’s meeting on Jan. 27. The payout will be given to McNair’s parents.

FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIP

Four-time champ Chen wins short program with ease

LAS VEGAS (AP ) — Nathan Chen doesn’t miss. As he has done since his last loss at the Pyeonchang Olympics — yes, nearly three years ago — the dynamic Chen was nearly perfect and rather playful in winning the short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Seeking a fifth straight national title, something no man has done since Dick Button from 1946-52 with seven, Chen put out the most difficult routine that any man anywhere attempts. He hit a quadruple lutz, triple axel and an excellent quad flip-triple toe loop combination in scoring 113.92 points.

BOSTON MARATHON-VIRTUAL VILLAGE

Long road to normalcy: Virtual village connects marathoners

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of the Boston Marathon have launched a virtual Athletes’ Village to reproduce at least some of the camaraderie of the real thing. The Boston Athletic Association says it’s an attempt to keep runners connected while a date for the 125th running of the planet’s most storied footrace is worked out. Runners around the world are gathering in the virtual village to share training tips and encouragement.