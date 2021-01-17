Albany looks to sweep NJIT

Sports

NJIT (4-5, 3-4) vs. Albany (2-5, 2-3)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT seeks revenge on Albany after dropping the first matchup in Albany. The teams last met on Jan. 16, when NJIT made just six foul shots on nine attempts while the Great Danes went 15 for 21 en route to an 83-75 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Albany’s CJ Kelly, Kellon Taylor and Jarvis Doles have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Great Danes points over the last five games.CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 30.8 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Great Danes. Albany has 40 assists on 79 field goals (50.6 percent) over its previous three outings while NJIT has assists on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all America East teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com