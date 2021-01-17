Sports

NFL PLAYOFFS

Browns visit Chiefs, Saints host Buccaneers

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL playoffs continue Sunday with two more divisional games.

The Cleveland Browns visit to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champions, who had last week off after earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

The Browns are coming off their first playoff win since the 1994 season, a rare victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh. They now face a team that led the NFL in total offense at 415.8 yards per game this season and a quarterback who has thrown at least two TD passes in four straight postseason games. Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) has 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in four postseason starts at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs have won three straight and four of their last five against Cleveland. The teams have never met in the postseason.

With a win, Kansas City would become the first AFC team to host three consecutive conference championship games.

In the NFC game, the NFL’s oldest and most accomplished quarterbacks face off in New Orleans. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and the Saints’ Drew Brees have a combined age of 85, the highest in NFL history, and a wealth of playoff experience.

The 43-year-old Brady will be making an NFL-record 43rd playoff start. He has won a record 31 postseason games including six Super Bowls with New England. The 42-year-old Brees will make his 18th career playoff start and has won nine postseason games, all with New Orleans. He has one Super Bowl win.

Brees is the all-time leader in regular season yards passing with 80,358. When including playoff games, Brady has 90,973 career yards passing to Brees’ 85,590. Both teams also fielded run defenses ranked in the top four this season.

The Saints are four-time NFC South champions and swept both regular-season meetings.

The Buccaneers’ playoff victory last week was their first since winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2002 season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar urges public to get vaccine

UNDATED (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has revealed that he received the COVID-19 vaccine and is encouraging others to consider doing the same.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA’s leading all-time scorer has taped a short message that will be aired beginning Monday during broadcasts of games played on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The video shows Abdul-Jabbar receiving a vaccine.

Abdul-Jabbar is 73, within the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about vaccine eligibility. Those guidelines suggest that priority for receiving the vaccine should go to health care personnel, those living in long-term care facilities, front-line essential workers, those over the age of 65 and people “with underlying medical conditions” that increase their vulnerability to COVID-19.

Abdul-Jabbar revealed in a magazine article last month that he’s had prostate cancer, leukemia and heart bypass surgery.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said the league will ensure that its players and teams wait until their turn comes to be vaccinated and will not “jump the line.”

The Los Angeles Clippers announced late last week that the LA Forum will serve as a large-scale vaccination site starting Tuesday, and Detroit forward Blake Griffin is part of a commission in Michigan trying to stress the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

72 tennis players in lockdown after virus cases on flights

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An additional 25 tennis players have been forced into quarantine in Australia ahead of the season’s first tennis major after a fifth person tested positive for the coronavirus test after arriving on a charter flight. That takes the total number of competitors isolating in hotel rooms to 72 on Sunday.

Australian Open organizers say the latest positive test came from a passenger on a flight from Doha, Qatar, who was not a member of the playing contingent. But all 58 passengers, including the 25 players, will be confined to their hotel rooms for two weeks.

Organizers had previously announced that 47 players had to quarantine after four COVID-19 cases emerged from two other charter flights bringing players, staff, officials and media to Australia.

No players are among the five people who have tested positive.