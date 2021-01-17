Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

After losing Mahomes, Chiefs and Henne hold off Browns 22-17, Saints Hill, Murry out

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs forced the Cleveland Browns to punt in the waning minutes Sunday with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes out with a concussion. Then 35-year-old backup Chad Henne showed some moxie with a long third-down scramble and a fourth-down completion to Tyreek Hill with just over a minute left to give the Chiefs a first down and allowing them to run out the clock on a 22-17 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs.

They advanced to their third straight AFC title game and will face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

The Saints have ruled out two regular contributors to their running attack — option quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray — from tonight’s divisional round playoff game against the Buccaneers. Hill and Murray both missed multiple practices this week and had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Hill has a knee injury and Murrary a thigh injury. Tampa Bay had listed three players as questionable — running back Ronald Jones, safety Jordan Whitehead and defensive back Andrew Adams — but all three are active.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Kemba Walker returns, but Knicks blow out Celtics 105-75

UNDATED (AP) — Julius Randle scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and RJ Barrett had 19 and 11 to help the New York Knicks snap a five-game losing streak and beat the Boston Celtics 105-75.

Jaylen Brown scored 25 for Boston, which had the best record in the Eastern Conference after winning five in a row but suffered its biggest blowout and lowest-scoring output of the season.

All-Star Kemba Walker made his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a left knee injury but left in the third quarter with a rib injury. Fellow Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum missed his second straight game with COVID-19.

The Knicks led by as many as 11 in the first quarter and made it 15 in the second before scoring the first 10 points in the third quarter to open a 58-35 lead. The Celtics never got closer than 18 after that.

Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Garrett Temple scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second quarter to help Chicago end a four-game losing streak.

Dallas star Luka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the career list with his 29th triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, including a behind-the-back pass to Willie Cauley-Stein for a dunk. Doncic is tied with Grant Hill for 15th place.

The Slovenian sensation, who had 30 points at halftime, didn’t get nearly enough help with the Mavericks missing five rotation players because of COVID-19 protocols and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. with a left groin strain.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Oklahoma City Thunder’s scheduled home game Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers has been postponed. Because of ongoing contact tracing within the 76ers, the NBA said the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Guentzel’s winner lifts Penguins by Capitals 4-3 in shootout

UNDATED (AP) — Jake Guentzel (GENT’-sul) beat Ilya Samsonov in the fourth round of a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins picked up their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Washington.

Casey DeSmith stopped 20 shots in regulation then turned aside T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NET’-sahv) and Alex Ovechkin (oh-VECH’-kin) in the shootout as the Penguins avoided their first 0-3 start since 2015-16. Evan Rodrigues, Colton Sceviour (SEE’-vee-ur) and Marcus Pettersson all scored their first goals of the season for Pittsburgh.

Ovechkin got his 707th career goal to move within one of Hall of Famer Mike Gartner for seventh on the all-time list.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 5 Iowa routs Northwestern 96-73

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes as No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 as the Hawkeyes won their fifth straight. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the conference lead.

Garza, who entered averaging 27.6 points, sat out the final 12 minutes because of the lopsided score. He was 7 for 12 from the field and scored all of his points in the first half.

Pete Nance had 16 points and Boo Buie added 12 for Northwestern, which dropped its fifth in a row.

In other top 25 action:

— Quentin Grimes scored 18 points, Justin Gorham added 15 points and nine rebounds and No. 11 Houston used a dominant first half to cruise to a 75-58 win over UCF. Grimes scored in double figures for his 11th straight game after opening the season with eight points against Lamar. Houston won its fourth straight game since its loss to Tulsa, its only defeat of the season. The Cougars shot 42%, including 8 of 25 on 3-pointers. Jamille Reynolds scored 14 points, and Dre Fuller Jr. and Darin Green Jr. each had 12 points for UCF.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL NEWS

More upcoming games postponed

UNDATED (AP) — No. 4 Texas’ scheduled basketball game at Iowa State on Wednesday night has been postponed.

The Big 12 Conference said it will work with the schools to reschedule the game.

Iowa State hasn’t played since falling to Texas Tech on Jan. 9.

The Atlantic Coast Conference says Wednesday’s men’s basketball game between North Carolina State and No. 18 Virginia has been postponed.

The league announced the postponement Sunday due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Wolfpack program.

Nebraska men’s basketball program will pause for at least seven more days after coach Fred Hoiberg and 11 other staffers or players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cornhuskers’ home game against Minnesota on Wednesday and game at Iowa next Sunday have been postponed. The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule.

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Red Sox agree with LHP Martín Pérez on 1-yr deal

BOSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with left-hander Martín Pérez on one-year contract. The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it could not be announced until Pérez completed a physical. The contract would reportedly pay Pérez $4.5 million this season, with a $6 million option or $500,000 buyout for 2022. Pérez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in the Red Sox rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts.

FIGURE SKATING- US CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nathan Chen wins fifth straight US Figure Skating title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Even with an error at the beginning of his free skate, Nathan Chen was unbeatable, winning his fifth straight U.S. Figure Skating Championship. Not since Dick Button won each title from 1946-52 has any American man had such a streak of success. Throw in two world championships and being unbeaten since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, and Chen already has a resume for the ages. At age 21.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-VANDERBILT KICKER-INAUGURATION

History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sarah Fuller, the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, says she’s been invited to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Fuller posted on social media that she was honored to be invited and noted the inauguration “is especially meaningful for American women and girls.” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will become the first woman to hold that office.

Attendance at the inauguration will be strictly curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and security measures put in place after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

72 tennis players in lockdown after virus cases on flights

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An additional 25 tennis players have been forced into quarantine in Australia ahead of the season’s first tennis major after a fifth person tested positive for the coronavirus test after arriving on a charter flight. That takes the total number of competitors isolating in hotel rooms to 72 on Sunday.

Australian Open organizers say the latest positive test came from a passenger on a flight from Doha, Qatar, who was not a member of the playing contingent. But all 58 passengers, including the 25 players, will be confined to their hotel rooms for two weeks.

Organizers had previously announced that 47 players had to quarantine after four COVID-19 cases emerged from two other charter flights bringing players, staff, officials and media to Australia.

No players are among the five people who have tested positive.