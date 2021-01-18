Broadway Jr., C. Michigan visit Toledo

Sports

Central Michigan (6-7, 2-4) vs. Toledo (11-4, 6-1)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Travon Broadway Jr. and Central Michigan will go up against Marreon Jackson and Toledo. Broadway has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Jackson is averaging 18.2 points and six assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors. Broadway, Meikkel Murray, Devontae Lane and Ralph Bissainthe have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Chippewas points over the team’s last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Rockets have scored 86.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 73 per game they put up against non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TRAVON: Broadway has connected on 36 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Central Michigan is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 73 points or fewer. The Chippewas are 1-7 when opponents score more than 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a collective unit has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams. The Rockets have averaged 12.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com