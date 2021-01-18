Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Brady will take on Aaron Rodgers in a matchup of quarterback legends in the NFC title game.

The AFC championship could feature two of the top young QBs if Patrick Mahomes is healthy enough to start for Kansas City against Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

An enticing final four in the NFL was set up Sunday when Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints 30-20 after the Chiefs held on for a 22-17 win over Cleveland after Mahomes left with a concussion.

On Saturday, the Packers beat the Rams 32-18 and the Bills topped the Ravens 17-3.

Kansas City (15-2) will host the Buffalo Bills (15-3) next Sunday with a return trip to the Super Bowl on the line for the Chiefs. Kansas City won the regular-season matchup 26-17 in Buffalo in Week 6.

The Bucs (13-5) will visit Green Bay on Sunday to take on Rodgers and the Packers (14-3). Tampa Bay won the regular-season matchup 38-10 in Week 6.

SAINTS-BREES’ EXIT

Saints’ Brees exits playoffs, perhaps career, on sour note

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees isn’t saying if his first game since his 42nd birthday was also his last in the NFL.

Brees is coming off statistically his worst playoff performance in a 30-20 loss to Tampa Bay. Brees threw a postseason high three interceptions and amassed a playoff-career-low 134 yards passing. Brees says he wants to give himself an opportunity to think about the season like he did last year before he makes a final decision on whether to retire.

Brees has played 20 seasons, and 15 with New Orleans. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing.

RAMS-STALEY

Rams hire Brian Staley

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brian Staley as the team’s head coach.

The Chargers made the decision Sunday after having a second interview with Staley. The interview was held a day after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs with a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The 38-year old Staley has been an NFL assistant for only four years. He joined the Rams this past season after being a linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Lockdown: Tennis players getting on with life in Australia

UNDATED (AP) — The number of elite tennis players in lockdown in Australia swelled to 72 after a fifth positive COVID-19 case emerged from the charter flights into Melbourne for the season-opening major.

All players have to do a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine but those who arrived on flights with no confirmed COVID-19 cases are allowed out of their hotel rooms to practice for up to five hours daily.

The 72 who aren’t allowed to leave their rooms are finding other ways to stay healthy. The political leader of the state hosting the Australian Open says “there’s no special treatment here…because the virus doesn’t treat you specially, so neither do we.”

DAVIS CUP FINALS

Davis Cup Finals up to 11 days in 2021, could be in 3 cities

LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup Finals will expand to 11 days instead of seven in 2021 and the International Tennis Federation is considering holding the competition in three European cities instead of just Madrid.

The ITF says the men’s tennis event will run Nov. 25 to Dec. 5 with 18 countries participating. The number of finalist nations will be cut to 16 in 2022.

The two new cities each would host two group stages and one quarterfinal matchup under the proposed three-site format. Madrid would have two group stages, two quarterfinals, the semifinals and the final.

JAPAN-SUGA

Japan’s PM vows Olympics will be proof of victory over virus

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is vowing to get the pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympics this summer with ample coronavirus protection.

Suga also says he has opened Parliament that his government would revise laws to make anti-virus measures enforceable with penalties and compensation. A recent surge in virus cases has been blamed in part on relaxed attitudes toward Japan’s non-binding virus restrictions.

Suga says his government aims to start vaccinations as early as late February and pledges to achieve the Games as “a proof of human victory against the coronavirus.”