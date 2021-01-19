Haase, Mercer visit The Citadel

Sports

Mercer (8-4, 1-3) vs. The Citadel (8-3, 1-3)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Felipe Haase and Mercer will battle Hayden Brown and The Citadel. Haase is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games. Brown has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.6 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: The Citadel’s Brown, Kaiden Rice and Tyler Moffe have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.FELIPE IS A FORCE: Haase has connected on 32.2 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bulldogs are 6-0 when they record six or more steals and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bears are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.3 percent or worse, and 0-4 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. The Citadel has an assist on 39 of 90 field goals (43.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Mercer has assists on 46 of 87 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 91.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs third nationally. The Mercer defense has allowed 74.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 217th).

