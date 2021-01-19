Sports

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL says the latest round of COVID-19 testing turned up three positive tests among players and six among other personnel as the Super Bowl nears. In weeklong testing that ended Saturday, 3,888 tests were given to 590 players and 5,985 were administered to 1,016 personnel. The new results bring the totals since testing began in August to 262 players and 460 other personnel who were confirmed positive out of nearly 950,000 tests.

In other pandemic developments:

—The NHL has postponed its first game since the league’s season began, postponing Tuesday night’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Predators hours after the teams played the first of a two-game set in Nashville. The league only said the game was postponed to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel.

—Pro golfer D.J. Trahan has withdrawn from this week’s PGA Tour event, The American Express, after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was replaced in the field by Michael Gellerman. Trahan is the 22nd player to test positive since the tour returned to competition in June following a three-month shutdown.

—The Atlantic Coast Conference says this week’s women’s basketball games with No. 2 North Carolina State visiting Florida State and Clemson visiting Boston College have been postponed. The league announced the postponements Tuesday, two days before both games were scheduled to be played. N.C. State remains in COVID-19 protocols and hasn’t played since beating Boston College on Jan. 3.

— The No. 12 Texas Tech men’s basketball team has had its second Big 12 game postponed this week because of COVID-19 issues for its scheduled opponent. The conference on Tuesday postponed the Red Raiders’ home game Saturday against Iowa State, which will be the fourth game in a row the Cyclones will be unable to play.

—George Washington’s men’s basketball team is postponing two upcoming Atlantic 10 games after head coach Jamion Christian tested positive for COVID-19.Christian tweeted that he was told of his test result on Tuesday, a day after he said he was “experiencing some slight symptoms.”

—The Southeastern Conference has postponed Wednesday night’s game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. The league says the postponement is because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining inside the Vanderbilt program. A make-up game has not been set.

—Rutgers women’s basketball has postponed home games on Thursday against Penn State and Sunday against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights have not played since an outbreak of COVID-19 hit the team on Jan. 3. By the end of this week, they will have postposed six games with only 10 left on the schedule.

NBA-NETS-IRVING

Irving rejoins Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets. Irving said today that he took a leave of absence because he “just needed a pause.” Irving practiced with the team and could play Wednesday in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games — five while away from the team and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return. Irving didn’t give a clear reason for his absence, saying he had a lot of family and personal stuff going on.

In other NBA news:

— Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a hairline fracture in his left foot. The team says McCollum will wear a walking boot and be reevaluated in four weeks. He was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

— Caris LeVert says he’s waiting for more test results on his left kidney before establishing a timeline for his debut with the Indiana Pacers. LeVert was traded to Indiana as part of a four-team trade that sent All-Star James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn and Victor Oladipo from the Pacers to the Rockets. Doctors found the mass during LeVert’s routine post-trade physical. He says the tests have not yet revealed if the mass is cancerous.

MLB-METS-GM FIRED

Mets fire GM after learning he sent explicit texts to female reporter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been fired after sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

ESPN reported late Monday that Porter sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a lewd photo. About nine hours later, new Mets owner Steve Cohen posted on Twitter that Porter had been fired.

New York hired the 41-year-old Porter last month after he spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager. Team president Sandy Alderson said in a statement that Porter “failed to meet the Mets’ standards for professionalism and personal conduct.”

In other MLB news:

¬Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton has died. He was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela. The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, says Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. He was 75. The Atlanta Braves, where Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep. Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26. He spent 16 of his 23 major league seasons with the Dodgers.

—The San Diego Padres have brought right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team, adding yet another starting pitcher in a seven-player trade involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. The Padres will send major league reliever David Bednar and three prospects to the Pirates. As part of the agreement, the Padres will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi to New York, and the Pirates will receive catcher Endy Rodríguez from the Mets.

NFL-FALCONS-GM

Falcons name Fontenot GM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have named Terry Fontenot the team’s general manager. The 40-year-old Fontenot becomes Atlanta’s first Black general manager after spending 18 seasons with division rival New Orleans.

Fontenot helped build a consistent winner as the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel.

The Falcons fired general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn following a 0-5 start, which led to a 4-12 finish. It was Atlanta’s third consecutive losing season. The Falcons signed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Saturday to become their head coach.

In other NFL news:

The New York Jets officially announced they hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach after agreeing to terms with the team last Thursday. Saleh said in a statement issued by the team Tuesday that it became clear throughout the interview process that the Jets were the right decision for him. The 41-year-old Saleh is the first Muslim coach in NFL history.

—Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history. Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced today by the NFL. Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

NHL-WILD AVALANCH TRADE

Avs send Cole to Wild for Pateryn in swap of defensemen

DENVER (AP) — Colorado and Minnesota have swapped veteran defensemen. The Avalanche are getting Greg Pateryn from the Wild in exchange for Ian Cole. The 30-year Pateryn has two assists in three games this season for the Wild. Cole, who turns 32 in February, hasn’t registered a point this season. he deal represents a significant salary-cap savings for Colorado. Cole was a $4.25 million hit compared with $2.25 million for Pateryn. It gives the Avalanche more room to work with for later deals.

PGA-WOOD BACK SURGERY

Woods has 5th back surgery, to miss Torrey Pines and Riviera

UNDATED (AP) —Tiger Woods has undergone a fifth back surgery that has put the start to his new year on hold.

Woods did not say when he had the microdiscetomy, only that doctors deemed it a success and expect a full recovery. He will miss two tournaments he normally plays in Southern California — the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Woods still plans to be at Riviera as the tournament host. He says the surgery was to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was giving him nerve pain last month when he played the PNC Championship with 11-year-old son Charlie.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Two players among latest to test positive

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two players are among the three latest COVID-19 cases that have emerged from testing conducted on passengers who arrived on charter flights bringing people to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Tournament director Craig Tiley says the players aren’t considered to be contagious and haven’t been taken out of the regular quarantine hotels.

The first six positive tests were reported over the weekend and connected to flights from Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi and Doha, Qatar. All passengers on those flights were classified by local health authorities as close contacts of people infected with the coronavirus and forced into hard lockdown. It included 72 elite tennis players.