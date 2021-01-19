Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

NHL postpones first game

NASHVILLE (AP) — The NHL has postponed its first game since the league’s season began, postponing tonight’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Predators hours after the teams played the first of a two-game set in Nashville.

The league only said the game was postponed to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel.

For the Hurricanes, captain Jordan Staal had been the only player on the NHL’s unavailability list due to COVID-19 protocols. Nashville’s only player on the unavailability list has been forward Mikael Granlund, who only arrived back in Tennessee from Finland on Friday.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Pelicans play first of two against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After ending a five-game losing streak Sunday against Sacramento, the New Orleans Pelicans are in Utah for the first of two games against the Jazz.

The Denver Nuggets wrap up a three-game homestand against Oklahoma City.

NBA-NETS-IRVING

Irving rejoins Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets. Irving said today that he took a leave of absence because he “just needed a pause.” Irving practiced with the team and could play Wednesday in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games — five while away from the team and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return. Irving didn’t give a clear reason for his absence, saying he had a lot of family and personal stuff going on.

In other NBA news:

— Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a hairline fracture in his left foot. The team says McCollum will wear a walking boot and be reevaluated in four weeks. He was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

— Caris LeVert says he’s waiting for more test results on his left kidney before establishing a timeline for his debut with the Indiana Pacers. LeVert was traded to Indiana as part of a four-team trade that sent All-Star James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn and Victor Oladipo from the Pacers to the Rockets. Doctors found the mass during LeVert’s routine post-trade physical. He says the tests have not yet revealed if the mass is cancerous.

MLB-METS-GM FIRED

Mets fire GM after learning he sent explicit texts to female reporter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been fired after sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

ESPN reported late Monday that Porter sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a lewd photo. About nine hours later, new Mets owner Steve Cohen posted on Twitter that Porter had been fired.

New York hired the 41-year-old Porter last month after he spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager. Team president Sandy Alderson said in a statement that Porter “failed to meet the Mets’ standards for professionalism and personal conduct.”

MLB-PADRES-METS-PIRATES TRADE

Musgrove to Padres in three-team trade

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have brought right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team, adding yet another starting pitcher in a seven-player trade involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.

The Padres will send major league reliever David Bednar and three prospects to the Pirates. As part of the agreement, the Padres will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi to New York, and the Pirates will receive catcher Endy Rodríguez from the Mets.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Villanova back in action

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — The third-ranked Villanova Wildcats are back in action tonight for the first time in nearly four weeks.

They have not played a game since Dec. 23 because of positive COVID-19 tests that ensnared coach Jay Wright and several other Tier 1 program members. But after having six games postponed following its win over Marquette, Villanova is set to play twice this week beginning with a game against Seton Hall tonight. The Wildcats then play Providence on Saturday.

In other action, number-six Tennessee plays at Florida. The Volunteers, at 10-and-1, are coming off of a 20-point win over Vanderbilt over the weekend.

Number-seven Michigan, reeling from its first loss of the season at the hands of Minnesota, tries to bounce back at home against Maryland.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

More games postponed

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says the men’s basketball game between Boston College and No. 12 Virginia Tech on Wednesday has been postponed. The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men’s program. The league says the team is adhering to ACC protocols. No makeup date has been announced.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference has postponed Wednesday night’s game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. The league says the postponement is because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining inside the Vanderbilt program. A make-up game has not been set.

NFL-FALCONS-GM

Falcons name Fontenot GM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have named Terry Fontenot the team’s general manager. The 40-year-old Fontenot becomes Atlanta’s first Black general manager after spending 18 seasons with division rival New Orleans.

Fontenot helped build a consistent winner as the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel.

The Falcons fired general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn following a 0-5 start, which led to a 4-12 finish. It was Atlanta’s third consecutive losing season. The Falcons signed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Saturday to become their head coach.

NFL-SUPER BOWL OFFICIALS

Thomas will be first woman to officiate Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history.

Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced today by the NFL.

Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Two players among latest to test positive

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two players are among the three latest COVID-19 cases that have emerged from testing conducted on passengers who arrived on charter flights bringing people to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Tournament director Craig Tiley says the players aren’t considered to be contagious and haven’t been taken out of the regular quarantine hotels.

The first six positive tests were reported over the weekend and connected to flights from Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi and Doha, Qatar. All passengers on those flights were classified by local health authorities as close contacts of people infected with the coronavirus and forced into hard lockdown. It included 72 elite tennis players.

SOCCER-BARCELONA-MESSI SUSPENDED

Messi suspended two games

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has been suspended for two matches after hitting an opponent in an incident away from the ball in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Barcelona forward was facing a suspension of up to 12 matches for swinging his arm at an Athletic Bilbao player at the end of the team’s 3-2 loss on Sunday. The Spanish soccer federation’s competition committee did not deem the incident to be severe and applied a less harsh penalty.