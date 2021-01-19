Vandy looks to end streak vs A&M

Sports

Texas A&M (7-5, 2-4) vs. Vanderbilt (4-6, 0-4)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M looks to extend Vanderbilt’s conference losing streak to six games. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the South Carolina Gamecocks 83-74 on March 7, 2020. Texas A&M came up short in a 68-52 game at home to Missouri in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M has relied heavily on its seniors. Emanuel Miller, Quenton Jackson, Savion Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Aggies points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Scotty Pippen Jr. has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Commodores have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Aggies. Vanderbilt has 39 assists on 72 field goals (54.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Texas A&M has assists on 26 of 58 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas A&M defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.6 percent of all possessions, the 17th-best rate in the country. Vanderbilt has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.9 percent through 10 games (ranking the Commodores 269th among Division I teams).

