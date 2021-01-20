Sports

NFL-NEWS

Colts QB Rivers retires from NFL after 17 seasons

UNDATED (AP) — Longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has decided to retire after playing one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

His decision at age 39 comes less than two weeks after the Colts suffered a 27-24 loss at Buffalo in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Rivers spent his first 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers after they acquired him in a draft-day trade that sent Eli Manning to the New York Giants in 2004. Rivers finishes his career ranked among the league’s top five in career completions, career yards passing and career TDs. His 240 consecutive regular-season starts was the second-longest streak since 1970, trailing only Brett Favre. He never played in a Super Bowl.

Rivers won 134 career games — No. 2 among quarterbacks without a Super Bowl ring — and was eighth all-time. Only Tom Brady (230), two-time Super Bowl champs Peyton Manning (186) and Ben Roethlisberger (156), Brees (172) and Hall of Famers Favre (186), John Elway (148) and Dan Marino (147) won more regular-season games than Rivers.

He also finished his career ranked fifth in career completions (5,277), yards passing (63,440) and touchdown passes (421), and as the Chargers’ franchise record-holder in every major passing category.

In other NFL news:

— Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but he practiced in a limited capacity today, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo. The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Chad Henne (HEN’-ee) finished the game and would be the starter if Mahomes was unable to play against the Bills.

— The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to be their coach. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach a day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. A person familiar with the situation says Campbell will sign a six-year contract. He also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints. The 44-year-old Campbell has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player. He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015. The Lions fired coach Matt Patricia in November with a 13-29-1 record.

— Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised quarterback Baker Mayfield Wednesday, but wouldn’t discuss any of the team’s plans for the 25-year-old. The Browns can pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option this offseason and may look to sign him to a long-term contract. Mayfield grew as a player and person in the 2020 season. He led the Browns to 12 wins and to the playoffs. Before the Browns drafted him first overall in 2018, the team went through 29 starting quarterbacks. The team has until May to pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option.

— The brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher (UR’-lah-kur) has been pardoned of federal charges that he recruited for a multimillion-dollar illegal offshore gambling ring. Casey Urlacher is the mayor of the tiny Chicago suburb of Mettawa and was among those pardoned in the final hours of President Donald Trump’s term. The 41-year-old was charged last February and pleaded not guilty. Brian Urlacher has supported Trump, contributing to his campaign shortly after his brother was indicted. He also visited the White House and presented Trump with a No. 54 Chicago Bears jersey days after his brother pleaded not guilty.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Grizzlies-Blazers called off; NBA stresses new protocols

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has postponed Wednesday night’s game between Memphis and the Trail Blazers in Portland. The league said the Grizzlies would not have the required eight players available because of ongoing contact tracing.

The Grizzlies flew to Portland on Tuesday after beating the Phoenix Suns on Monday without Jonas Valanciunas (YOH’-nuhs val-uhn-CHOO’-nuhs) because of NBA protocols. That was the second time this month that Valanciunas was flagged by league protocols. He was pulled at halftime of Memphis’ game against Brooklyn on Jan. 8 but played the Grizzlies’ next game Jan. 11 against Cleveland.

Memphis also beat Philadelphia on Saturday night before the NBA postponed the 76ers’ game Sunday night at Oklahoma City because Philadelphia didn’t have the required eight available players due to contact tracing.

Portland is the 20th NBA team to have at least one game called off in the last two weeks. Memphis had its game at Minnesota last Friday called off after Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision to call off the game came on the same day that the league reiterated to teams in a memo some of the stiffer protocols that were agreed to last week. Among other things, players must maintain six feet of distance as much as possible during pre-game warmups and post-game meetings — a rule that has not been followed in many circumstances, even with the additional urging from the league about its importance.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

NHL postpones at least two more Carolina games

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has postponed games for the Carolina Hurricanes through “at least” Saturday after five Hurricanes players have been placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The league announced the postponements Wednesday, a day before the Hurricanes were set to host the Florida Panthers in their home opener. The teams were scheduled to play again Saturday afternoon.

Along with the postponements, the league said the Hurricanes’ training facilities have been closed and will remain that way for players “until further notice.” The league is reviewing and revising Carolina’s regular-season schedule.

This is the second straight postponement involving the Hurricanes, with their game at Nashville on Tuesday called off in the NHL’s first postponement since the season began. The league didn’t specify which team prompted that night’s postponement in either announcement, though four Hurricanes players — Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen — were added to the daily COVID-19 list later Tuesday afternoon. Captain Jordan Staal had been on the list since Friday.

The Hurricanes lost at Detroit on Saturday, then won at Nashville on Monday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ACC postpones Pitt-Boston College men’s game

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Saturday’s Pittsburgh-Boston College men’s basketball game has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men’s program. The team is adhering to ACC protocols. No makeup date was given.

The conference also said Pittsburgh’s men’s game at Wake Forest scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7, will move to this Saturday evening.

In other virus-related postponements:

— Georgetown’s men’s basketball game at Xavier scheduled for next week has been postponed because of a coronavirus-related issue in the Hoyas program. The game was supposed to be played Tuesday. No makeup date was announced. This marks four games in a row called of for Georgetown because of COVID-19 and six overall this season. Coach Patrick Ewing’s team is 3-8, 1-5 in the Big East. Georgetown has lost its last five games. Its next scheduled game is Jan. 30 against visiting Providence.

— The College of Charleston has postponed its remaining four games in January due to a positive coronavirus test in the Cougars program. The school and the Colonial Athletic Association say Charleston’s games at William & Mary on Saturday and Sunday and two at James Madison on the final two days of the month won’t be played as scheduled. The league says a decision on playing the four games will be made at a later date. Charleston’s next game is set for Feb. 6 at home against Towson.

MLB-NEWS

Free agents Yates, Chatwood agree to Jays deal

UNDATED (AP) — — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to contracts with free agent pitchers Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood.

Yates received a $5.5 million, one-year deal with $4.5 million in potential performance bonuses.

Chatwood agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with incentives that could take it to $5.5 million.

Yates led the major leagues in saves in 2019 with 41 saves for San Diego and earned a place on the National League All-Star team. Chatwood went 2 – 2 with a 5.30 ERA in five starts with the Chicago Cubs last year.

Elsewhere in the majors:

-Reliever Wade Davis is returning to the Kansas City Royals, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title. Davis and the Royals agreed Wednesday to a minor league contract, and the 35-year-old right-hander will go to spring training trying to earn a spot on the major league roster. If added to the 40-man roster, Davis would get a one-year contract paying at a rate of $1.25 million while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors.