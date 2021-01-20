Wright State looks to extend streak vs IUPUI

Sports

Wright State (9-4, 7-3) vs. IUPUI (3-4, 2-4)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over IUPUI. Wright State has won by an average of 16 points in its last five wins over the Jaguars. IUPUI’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2018, a 66-56 win.

SENIOR STUDS: IUPUI’s Marcus Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Elyjah Goss have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Raiders have scored 70.2 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TANNER: Tanner Holden has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Wright State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Raiders are 3-4 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Raiders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. IUPUI has 31 assists on 72 field goals (43.1 percent) across its past three games while Wright State has assists on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Wright State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.6 percent, the eighth-best mark in the country. IUPUI has allowed opponents to shoot 47.5 percent from the field through seven games (ranked 321st).

