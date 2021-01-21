Navy looks to extend streak vs Army

Sports

Army (8-3, 4-2) vs. Navy (9-1, 6-0)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks for its seventh straight conference win against Army. Navy’s last Patriot League loss came against the Boston University Terriers 69-63 on March 5, 2020. Army won 76-65 at Boston University in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Army has relied heavily on its seniors. Josh Caldwell, Lonnie Grayson, Alex King and Nick Finke have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Black Knights points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Midshipmen have given up just 65.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 72.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.DOMINANT DAVIS: Cam Davis has connected on 42.9 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.8 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Army’s Grayson has attempted 82 3-pointers and connected on 37.8 percent of them, and is 11 of 37 over the past five games.

STREAK STATS: Army has won its last four road games, scoring 78.3 points and allowing 66.3 points during those contests. Navy has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 68.6.

STINGY DEFENSE: Army has held opposing teams to 66.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Patriot League teams.

