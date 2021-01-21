Northeastern looks to extend streak vs JMU

Sports

James Madison (6-4, 1-0) vs. Northeastern (7-5, 6-0)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over James Madison. In its last six wins against the Dukes, Northeastern has won by an average of 14 points. James Madison’s last win in the series came on Feb. 4, 2017, a 73-69 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Northeastern has depended on senior leadership this year while James Madison has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Tyson Walker, Shaquille Walters and Jason Strong have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Northeastern’s scoring this season and 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Matt Lewis, Justin Amadi and Terrence Edwards have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 63 percent of all Dukes points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lewis has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all James Madison field goals over the last three games. Lewis has accounted for 25 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Northeastern has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 71.5 points while giving up 60.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Dukes. Northeastern has an assist on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) across its previous three outings while James Madison has assists on 49 of 89 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among CAA teams. The Huskies have averaged 9.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com