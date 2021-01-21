Southern looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

Sports

Southern (3-4, 3-0) vs. Alabama A&M (3-0, 1-0)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks for its 12th straight conference win against Alabama A&M. Southern’s last SWAC loss came against the Jackson State Tigers 67-51 on Feb. 10, 2020. Alabama A&M is coming off a 70-63 win over Alabama State on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Through seven games, Ahsante Shivers, Jayden Saddler, Harrison Henderson, Lamarcus Lee and Brendon Brooks have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Jaguars scoring this season.SHIVERS CAN SHOOT: Shivers has connected on 29 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bulldogs have averaged 25.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com