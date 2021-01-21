UMBC, UMass Lowell meet in conference play

Sports

Maryland-Baltimore County (10-3, 6-2) vs. UMass Lowell (6-8, 5-5)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes meet as Maryland-Baltimore County faces UMass Lowell. Each team is coming off of a victory this past Sunday. UMass Lowell earned a 77-67 win at Binghamton, while Maryland-Baltimore County won 57-49 at home against Hartford.

LEADING THE CHARGE: UMass Lowell’s Obadiah Noel has averaged 21.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while Connor Withers has put up 8.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Retrievers, Brandon Horvath has averaged 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while R.J. Eytle-Rock has put up 12.9 points and four rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The River Hawks have given up just 68.6 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Horvath has connected on 38.9 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 67: UMass Lowell is 0-7 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points. The Retrievers have allowed 62.8 points per game over their last five.

STREAK STATS: Maryland-Baltimore County has won its last six road games, scoring 68.8 points, while allowing 59.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The River Hawks have averaged 22.1 foul shots per game this season.

