Willis, Charleston visit William & Mary

College of Charleston (5-8, 3-3) vs. William & Mary (4-6, 2-3)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Payton Willis and College of Charleston will face Luke Loewe and William & Mary. Willis is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games. Loewe has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Willis, Zep Jasper and Osinachi Smart have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Cougars have allowed just 65.3 points per game to CAA opponents so far, an improvement from the 75.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Loewe has accounted for 48 percent of all William & Mary field goals over the last five games. Loewe has 33 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: College of Charleston is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 5-2 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tribe have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. William & Mary has 30 assists on 66 field goals (45.5 percent) over its past three outings while College of Charleston has assists on 29 of 79 field goals (36.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season and just 8.5 times per game against conference opponents.

