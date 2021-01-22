Sports

MLB-OBIT-HANK AARON

Hank Aaron dies at 86

ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball great and former home run king Hank Aaron has died.

The Atlanta Braves said he died peacefully in his sleep early Friday. No cause was given. He was 86.

Aaron made his last public appearance less than two weeks ago when he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aaron endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era. His record stood for more than 33 years.

“Hammerin’ Hank” set multiple hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases. But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others.

On April 8, 1974, before a sellout crowd at Atlanta Stadium and a national television audience, Aaron broke Ruth’s home run record with No. 715 off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Aaron finished his career with 755. Barry Bonds surpassed that in 2007 —though many continued to call the Hammer the true home run king because of allegations that Bonds used performance-enhancing drugs.

NFL-NEWS

Washington hires Martin Mayhew as general manager

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Football Team has hired Martin Mayhew as its general manager. He will report directly to Ron Rivera as part of the organization’s coach-centric front-office structure.

Mayhew spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and before that was with the New York Giants and served as GM of the Detroit Lions. He was a player on Washington’s most recent Super Bowl-winning team in the 1991 season.

The hiring of Mayhew makes Washington the only team in the NFL with a Black team president and GM. Jason Wright joined the team as president last summer.

In other NFL news:

— The Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Nick Sirianni to be their head coach, according to two people familiar with the decision. The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title. Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

— Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is retiring. The 30-year-old announced the decision less than two weeks after his eighth season came to an end when the AFC North champion Steelers were upset by Cleveland in the opening round of the playoffs. McDonald spent four seasons each with San Francisco and Pittsburgh. He caught just 15 passes in 2020 and saw his playing time decrease as the Steelers moved toward a more pass-heavy attack.

— The NFL says 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to next month’s Super Bowl to be played in Tampa, Florida. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said in a news release Friday that attendance at the Feb. 7 game would be limited to those workers and about 14,500 other fans. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a capacity of just under 66,000. Most health care workers who will get free game tickets will come from the Tampa Bay area and central Florida. Goodell says all 32 NFL teams will choose workers for the game.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL-STARS

Stars finally set for delayed opener

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars are finally set to open their season, more than 10 months after playing their last home game, nearly four months after losing the deciding Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and a week after every other NHL team got back on the ice.

The Stars’ return comes after 17 players tested positive for COVID-19, even though most were asymptomatic.

Their first four scheduled games, all on the road and including an early Stanley Cup Final rematch with Tampa Bay, were postponed. That came after the NHL revealed Jan. 12, two days before their anticipated opener, that the Stars accounted for well more than half of the 27 players among nine teams that tested positive during the abbreviated two weeks of training camps.

The defending Western Conference champions now open at home Friday night against Nashville.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-WIZARDS

Short-handed, short on prep, Wizards await return to action

WASHINGTON (AP) — There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Washington Wizards right now. They aren’t entirely sure when they will play again after having six players test positive for COVID-19. Three other players were sidelined after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed to the illness. Plus, starting center Thomas Bryant is done for the season with a left knee injury and point guard Russell Westbrook is still dealing with a left quadriceps injury.

The Wizards started this season 0-5 and now are 3-8; they haven’t played at all since a victory against Phoenix on Jan. 11. Their past six games were scrapped, including what was supposed to be a trip to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

They were able to practice Wednesday and Thursday. But coach Scott Brooks only had nine players available, so 6-foot-3 shooting guard Bradley Beal was stuck trying to guard 7-foot center Robin Lopez.

The earliest Washington will play now is Sunday at the San Antonio Spurs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOKYO OLYMPICS

Officials push back against cancellation talk

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach and local organizers are pushing back against reports that the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be canceled.

Now set to open July 23, the Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the event appears threatened again.

The Times of London, citing unidentified government sources, reported that the games will have to be canceled. It quoted an unidentified senior member of the ruling government coalition. In a statement Friday, the local organizing committee did not address directly The Times story, but said the Olympics were going forward and had the support of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The IOC released a brief statement saying it is “fully concentrated on and committed to the successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this year.”

Several reports of a cancellation began to surface this month when the Japanese government put Tokyo and other prefectures under a state of emergency order to counter a surge of rising COVID-19 cases.

While Japan is publicly adamant that it will stage the Olympics this summer, many believe the vaccination of its 127 million citizens for the coronavirus is key to pulling it off. Japan hopes to start COVID-19 vaccinations in late February.