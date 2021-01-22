Sports

MLB-OBIT-HANK AARON

Hank Aaron dies at 86, praised and remembered

ATLANTA (AP) — Hank Aaron is being remembered for the grace shown in the face of racism as the one-time home run king pursued Babe Ruth’s hallowed record nearly 50 years ago.

Aaron died Friday at 86. Former presidents and fellow Hall of Famers recall his demeanor before and after hitting his 715th home run in Atlanta in 1974. Aaron endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth, breaking the career home run record in the pre-steroids era.

Former President Barack Obama says he was “humble and hardworking” and unbowed by death threats and racist letters. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones calls him “transcendent person in American history.”

Hall of famer Willie Mays says Aaron was “a great ballplayer who played hard every day and accomplished so much on and off the field.”

MLB-NEWS

Source says Profar agrees to deal with Padres

UNDATED (AP) — Jurickson Profar (JUR’-ihk-suhn PROH’-fahr) is staying with the San Diego Padres, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person tells The Associated Press that Profar has agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract.

Profar hit a career-best .278 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with seven homers and 25 RBIs. He has a .238 average with 59 homers and 222 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Texas, Oakland and San Diego, missing the 2014 and 2015 campaigns due to a shoulder injury.

In other MLB news:

— First baseman Ryan Zimmerman is returning to the Nationals after sitting out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the one-year, $1 million contract would include additional bonus provisions. The 36-year-old Zimmerman has played 15 seasons in the majors, all for the Nationals. He helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2019.

— A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Cubs have worked out a one-year, $1.5 million package with veteran catcher Austin Romine. The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year.

— The Twins and left-hander J.A. Happ have finalized a one-year, $8 million contract, giving the two-time defending AL Central champions a steady 38-year-old for the back of their rotation. Happ went 12-8 with a 4.91 ERA for the 2019 Yankees before struggling at the start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, prompting New York to skip his turn. Happ gained strength as the year went on and finished with a 2-2 record and 3.47 ERA in nine starts.

—The Jays have finalized one-year contracts with right-handers Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood. Yates led the majors with 41 saves for the Padres in 2019 but missed much of last season following elbow surgery in August.

— Left-hander José Quintana has finalized his one-year, $8 million contract with the Angels. Quintana was limited to one start and three relief appearances for the Cubs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he started late after surgery July 2 to repair nerve damage. He was 33-23 with a 4.24 ERA for Chicago, leaving him 83-77 with a 3.73 ERA overall.

— Utilityman Daniel Robertson has agreed to a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Brewers that allows him to earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses. Robertson batted .333 with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games with the Giants last season.

— Former Mets manager Davey Johnson is in a Florida hospital with COVID-19, according to former Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz. The 77-year-old Johnson was a four-time All-Star second baseman and managed the Mets to their last World Series title in 1986. He spent most of his playing career with the Orioles and Braves before managing the Mets, Reds, Orioles, Dodgers and Nationals.

NFL-NEWS

Mahomes cleared to play

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will have their starting quarterback for the AFC championship game.

Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) has been cleared from the league’s concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Bills on Sunday.

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over Cleveland.

In other NFL news:

— The Bills are uncertain whether receiver Gabriel Davis will be available to play in the AFC championship game at Kansas City on Sunday. He sat out two midweek practices due to an ankle injury. Davis and defensive tackle Vernon Butler were listed as questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis Friday.

— The Buccaneers have bolstered their defense for Sunday’s NFC championship game by activating nose tackle Vita Vea from the reserve/injured list. The third-year pro is one of the top run-stoppers in the NFL but has been sidelined since early October with a broken ankle. But coach Bruce Arians says receiver Antonio Brown won’t make the trip to Green Bay because of a knee injury suffered during last week’s division playoff win over the Saints.

— Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is retiring after eight NFL seasons. The 30-year-old spent four seasons each with San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

— The Washington Football Team has hired Martin Mayhew as its general manager. He will report directly to Ron Rivera as part of the organization’s coach-centric front-office structure. Mayhew spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after stops with the Giants and Lions. The hiring of Mayhew makes Washington the only team in the NFL with a Black team president and GM.

— The NFL says 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to next month’s Super Bowl to be played in Tampa, Florida. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said in a news release Friday that attendance at the Feb. 7 game would be limited to those workers and about 14,500 other fans. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Buccaneers, has a capacity of just under 66,000.

NHL-NEWS

Leafs’ Thornton sidelined

UNDATED (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton will miss at least four weeks because of a fractured rib. He was hurt during Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Oilers. He has been placed on long-term injured reserve, a move that helps the team’s salary-cap situation. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe says that Auston Matthews also will sit out Friday night’s rematch against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

In other NHL news:

— The Jets have placed forwards Patrik Laine (LY’-nay) and Nate Thompson on injured reserve. Laine has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. Thompson suffered a lower-body injury Thursday in a win over the Ottawa Senators.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOKYO OLYMPICS

Olympic Officials refute cancellation reports

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach and local organizers are pushing back against reports that the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be canceled.

Now set to open July 23, the Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the event appears threatened again. The Times of London, citing unidentified government sources, reported that the games will have to be canceled. It quoted an unidentified senior member of the ruling government coalition.

The IOC released a brief statement saying it is “fully concentrated on and committed to the successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this year.”

NBCSN-SHUTTING DOWN

NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021

UNDATED (AP) — NBC will shut down the NBC Sports Network at the end of the year.

The Network is best known for carrying NHL and English Premier League games as well as NASCAR and IndyCar races. It also carries a significant amount of programming during the Olympics.

NBC will parcel out events between USA Network and its Peacock streaming service.

PGA-AMERICAN EXPRESS

Im has AmEx lead at midway mark

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Sungjae Im fired a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead over first-round leader Brandon Hagy and four others through 36 holes of The American Express.

The 22-year-old South Korean and PGA Tour rookie of the year in 2019 had seven birdies in the bogey-free round on the Stadium Course at PGA West, highlighted by three in four holes around the turn.

Hagy was in position to join Im at 11 under, but he bogeyed his final hole with a tee shot into the fairway bunker to finish his 70.

Canada’s Nick Taylor, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau (FEE’-now) and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (AN’-sur) also were 10 under.