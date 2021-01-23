Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Oklahoma beats No. 9 Kansas

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Kansas finds itself in the the midst of its first three-game losing streak in almost eight years.

The Jayhawks absorbed a 75-68 loss to Oklahoma, the Sooners’ second win this month over a top-10 opponent. De’Vion Harmon provided 22 points for the Sooners, who have won three of their last four meetings with the Jayhawks in Norman.

Austin Reaves scored all 16 of his points after halftime, including a pair of free throws down the stretch. Oklahoma went 8-for-8 from the line in the final 1:36 to wrap up the win.

Marcus Garrett had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks, who were limited to two offensive rebounds. Jalen Wilson added 13 points for Kansas.

In other top-25 action Saturday:

— Jared Butler pumped in 22 points and second-ranked Baylor improved to 14-0 by beating Oklahoma State, 81-69 at Stillwater. Butler was 6 of 7 from 3-point range, leaving him 13 of 16 in his last two games.

— Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore scored 15 points apiece as No. 3 Villanova rolled to a 71-56 win against Providence and improved to 10-1. The Wildcats led by just three before opening the second half on a 26-11 run.

— Eighth-ranked Houston won its sixth in a row by getting 15 points apiece from Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes in a 68-51 win at Temple. They each hit three 3s and Grimes had nine rebounds for the 13-1 Cougars.

— E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and 15th-ranked Ohio State never trailed in a 74-62 victory over No. 10 Wisconsin at Madison. The Badgers were 7-for-28 from beyond the arc in allowing the Buckeyes to beat a top-15 team for the third straight road game.

— Denzel Mahoney dropped in 20 points and 11th-ranked Creighton shot 58% in the second half to pull away in a 74-66 win against No. 23 Connecticut. Marcus Zegarowski scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and Damien Jefferson added 12 as the Bluejays halted a two-game skid.

— Miles McBride scored 18 and No. 14 West Virginia turned 28 Kansas State turnovers into 26 points for a 69-47 drubbing of the Wildcats. Jalen Bridges finished with 12 points and Taz Sherman 10 in the Mountaineers’ first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.

— Herbert Jones had 17 points and seven assists to guide streaking Alabama to an 81-73 decision over Mississippi State. Freshman guard Joshua Primo scored 16 points for the 18th-rated Crimson Tide, who have won nine in a row and are 8-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1986-87.

— Syracuse pulled off an upset as Quincey Guerrier delivered 20 points and Mark Doelzaj chipped in 20 to lead a 78-60 thumping of No. 16 Virginia Tech. Orange forward Alan Griffin had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks for his fourth double-double of the season.

— Maryland beat a ranked Big Ten foe on the road for the third time this season as Eric Ayala had 21 points and three steals in a 63-49 stifling of No. 17 Minnesota. Donta Scott added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, who’ve three conference wins have come against 10th-ranked Wisconsin, 22nd-rated Illinois and the Golden Gophers.

— Florida State hammered No. 20 Clemson, 80-61 as Balsa Koprivica (koh-prih-VEET’-suh) had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Sardaar Calhoun added a career-best 13 points for the 9-2 Seminoles, who used an early 15-2 run to take control in their fourth win in a row.

— Oscar da Silva scored off an inbound pass as time expired in overtime to lift Stanford over No. 24 UCLA. 73-72. Da Silva finished with 26 points in helping the Cardinal deal the Bruins their first conference loss.

NFL-NEWS

Packers elevate CB Williams to active roster for game day

UNDATED (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have elevated recent cornerback acquisition Tramon Williams to their active roster for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The move Saturday comes two days after the Packers announced they had signed Williams to their practice squad. The 37-year-old Williams was waived by the Ravens on Monday, two days after their 17-3 AFC divisional playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Williams previously played for the Packers from 2007-14 and 2018-19

MLB-NEWS

Springer, Blue Jays finalize $150M, 6-year contract

UNDATED (AP) — All-Star outfielder George Springer has finalized his $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, becoming the most prominent free agent to reach an agreement this offseason.

The 31-year-old Springer received the largest deal in team history, topping outfielder Vernon Wells’ $126 million, seven-year contract in 2006. Springer had spent his entire seven-season career with Houston and was the World Series MVP when the Astros beat the Dodgers in seven games for their first title in 2017.

Springer hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs during the shortened 2020 season.

In other MLB news:

— The Cubs have finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with catcher Austin Romine (ROH’-myn).

— The Astros have traded left-hander Cionel Pérez to the Reds for minor league catcher Luke Berryhill. The 24-year-old Pérez pitched seven games in relief last season, going 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA.

NBA-WIZARDS-MOVES

Shorthanded Wizards sign 2 centers, set to resume Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The shorthanded Washington Wizards have signed free agent centers Alex Len and Jordan Bell in preparation for Sunday’s game at San Antonio.

The 3-8 Wizards have scrapped six games since a win over Phoenix on Jan. 11 due to a roster decimated by COVID-19 and injuries. Six Washington players have tested positive for the coronavirus and three others were sidelined after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed to the illness.

The 7-foot Len averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 474 games over eight seasons with Phoenix, Atlanta, Sacramento and Toronto. The 6-8 Bell averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 154 games over three seasons with Golden State, Minnesota and Memphis.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Blue Jackets win after dealing unhappy Dubois

UNDATED (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets knocked off the reigning Stanley Cup champs this afternoon, hours after dealing their most dynamic forward.

Elvis Merzlikens stopped 30 shots and the Blue Jackets scored three times in the first period of their win over the Lightning, 5-2. Nick Foligno (foh-LEE’-noh), Mikhail Grigorenko (grih-gah-REHN’-koh) and Vladislav Gavrikov (GAV’-rih-kahv) provided first-period goals, with Foligno beating Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) 17 seconds after Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman opened the scoring early in the contest.

The Jackets played hours after sending disgruntled center Pierre-Luc Dubois (doo-BWAH”) to the Jets for forward Patrik Laine (LY’-nay) and Jack Roslovic. Dubois and Laine had been seeking trades.

In other NHL news:

— Stars captain Jamie Benn missed practice a day after his right leg buckled during a collision in Friday’s season-opening rout of the Predators. Coach Rick Bowness says Benn is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

PGA-AMERICAN EXPRESS

3-way tie at AmEx

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa made nine birdies and shrugged off a double bogey on the way to a 7-under 65 in the third round of The American Express, joining Tony Finau (FEE’-now) and Si Woo Kim atop the leaderboard at 15-under 201.

Homa is in prime position for his second career win in his first tournament of the new year after starting the round three off the lead.

Richy Werenski also shot a 65 and moved within a shot of the lead on the Stadium Course at PGA West near Palm Springs.