Sports

MLB-OBIT-HANK AARON

Hank Aaron dies at 86, praised and remembered

ATLANTA (AP) — Hank Aaron is being remembered for the grace shown in the face of racism as the one-time home run king pursued Babe Ruth’s hallowed record nearly 50 years ago.

Aaron died Friday at 86. Former presidents and fellow Hall of Famers recall his demeanor before and after hitting his 715th home run in Atlanta in 1974. Aaron endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth, breaking the career home run record in the pre-steroids era.

Former President Barack Obama says he was “humble and hardworking” and unbowed by death threats and racist letters. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones calls him “transcendent person in American history.”

Hall of famer Willie Mays says Aaron was “a great ballplayer who played hard every day and accomplished so much on and off the field.”

MLB-NEWS

Source says Profar agrees to deal with Padres

UNDATED (AP) — Jurickson Profar (JUR’-ihk-suhn PROH’-fahr) is staying with the San Diego Padres, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person tells The Associated Press that Profar has agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract.

Profar hit a career-best .278 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with seven homers and 25 RBIs. He has a .238 average with 59 homers and 222 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Texas, Oakland and San Diego, missing the 2014 and 2015 campaigns due to a shoulder injury.

In other MLB news:

— First baseman Ryan Zimmerman is returning to the Nationals after sitting out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the one-year, $1 million contract would include additional bonus provisions. The 36-year-old Zimmerman has played 15 seasons in the majors, all for the Nationals. He helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2019.

— A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Cubs have worked out a one-year, $1.5 million package with veteran catcher Austin Romine. The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year.

— Utilityman Daniel Robertson has agreed to a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Brewers that allows him to earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses. Robertson batted .333 with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games with the Giants last season.

— Former Mets manager Davey Johnson is in a Florida hospital with COVID-19, according to former Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz. The 77-year-old Johnson was a four-time All-Star second baseman and managed the Mets to their last World Series title in 1986. He spent most of his playing career with the Orioles and Braves before managing the Mets, Reds, Orioles, Dodgers and Nationals.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Embiid, 76ers beat Celts again

UNDATED (AP) — Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) made sure the Philadelphia 76ers were able to beat the Boston Celtics for the second time in three days.

Embiid followed his 42-point performance in Wednesday’s win by dropping 38 points on Boston while grabbing 11 rebounds in the Sixers’ 122-110 win. He made 14 of 15 from the free-throw line after Marcus Smart accused him two days earlier of flopping to get calls.

Seth Curry provided 15 points in his return to the Sixers’ starting lineup following a seven-game absence because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard pumped in 31 points and Paul George added 29 in the Clippers’ sixth consecutive win, 120-106 against the Thunder. Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help Los Angeles improve to 12-4, tying the Lakers for the NBA’s best record.

— Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) contributed 36 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Mavericks in a 122-117 win against the Spurs. Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs) and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 21 points each for Dallas.

— Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) scored 31 points and the Nuggets rallied to force overtime before outlasting the Suns, 130-126. Gary Harris added 19 points for Denver, which shot nearly 52% from the field and had six players scored in double figures.

— Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points and Clint Capella recorded a rare instance of a triple-double as the Hawks battered the Timberwolves, 116-98. Capella’s triple-double included 10 blocks to go with 13 points and 19 rebounds.

— Collin Sexton dropped in 25 points and had nine assists as the Cavaliers knocked off the Nets for the second time in three days, 125-113. Andre Drummond added 19 points and 16 rebounds to help Cleveland withstand Kyrie Irving’s 38 points for Brooklyn.

— Malcolm Brogdon capped his 23-point performance by draining the decisive 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in overtime, sending the Pacers past the Magic, 120-118. Jeremy Lamb and Myles Turner each scored 22 points, and Domantas Sabonis (dah-MAHN’-dahs sah-BOH’-nihs) contributed 18 in the victory.

— The Raptors were 101-81 winners over the Heat as Norman Powell scored 23 points and OG Anunoby (an-uh-NOH’-bee) added 21. Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Toronto, which never trailed on its way to avenging Wednesday’s loss to Miami.

— Harrison Barnes had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in carrying the Kings to a 103-94 victory over the Knicks. Sacramento made only three shots over the final six minutes but made up for it by going 7 of 8 on free throws down the stretch to end New York’s three-game winning streak.

— The Rockets were able to celebrate a 103-102 win over the Pistons after Jerami Grant’s driving layup on the final play came too late. Eric Gordon scored 20 points for Houston, which blew a 20-point lead before snapping a three-game losing streak.

— The Bulls picked up a 123-110 win over the Hornets behind Zach LaVine’s (lah-VEENZ’) 25 points and nine assists. Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 23 points and Coby White added 18 with eight assists in Chicago’s third win in a row.

TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wolverines keep rolling

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Seventh-ranked Michigan is 13-1 after picking up a Big Ten road win.

Isaiah Livers delivered 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Wolverines topped Purdue, 70-53. Eli Brooks contributed 11 points for Michigan, which was never threatened after building a 34-21 halftime lead.

Trevion Williams had team highs of 14 points and 10 boards for the Boilermakers.

NFL-NEWS

Mahomes cleared to play

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will have their starting quarterback for the AFC championship game.

Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) has been cleared from the league’s concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Bills on Sunday.

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over Cleveland.

In other NFL news:

— The Bills are uncertain whether receiver Gabriel Davis will be available to play in the AFC championship game at Kansas City on Sunday. He sat out two midweek practices due to an ankle injury. Davis and defensive tackle Vernon Butler were listed as questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis Friday.

— The Buccaneers have bolstered their defense for Sunday’s NFC championship game by activating nose tackle Vita Vea from the reserve/injured list. The third-year pro is one of the top run-stoppers in the NFL but has been sidelined since early October with a broken ankle. But coach Bruce Arians says receiver Antonio Brown won’t make the trip to Green Bay because of a knee injury suffered during last week’s division playoff win over the Saints.

— Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is retiring after eight NFL seasons. The 30-year-old spent four seasons each with San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

— The Washington Football Team has hired Martin Mayhew as its general manager. He will report directly to Ron Rivera as part of the organization’s coach-centric front-office structure. Mayhew spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after stops with the Giants and Lions. The hiring of Mayhew makes Washington the only team in the NFL with a Black team president and GM.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Stars open with a rout

UNDATED (AP) — For the Dallas Stars, the wait was worth it.

Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov (RAD’-yoo-lahv) combined for seven points and the Stars finally opened their season by blowing out the Predators, 7-0.

The Stars scored five times in the second period, three on power plays and once on Esa Lindell’s short-handed tally. Pavelski had four points in the rout, including a pair of power-play goals.

Radulov delivered two goals and an assist while the Stars played in front of 4,200 fans, their first crowd since March.

Anton Khudobin (hoo-DOH’-bihn) stopped 34 shots in his first season-opening start, an assignment delayed after the Stars had to have four games postponed by a team COVID-19 outbreak.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— The Penguins came back from a 3-1 deficit before Kris Letang (leh-TANG’) notched the deciding shootout tally in a 4-3 win over the Rangers. Bryan Rust and Jared McCann collected their first goals of the season to help Tristan Jarry get his first win of the campaign.

— Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist and Vitek Vanecek (VEE’-tehk VAN’-eh-chehk) made 24 saves through overtime before the Capitals finished off a 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres. Nicklas Backstrom and Nic Dowd also scored in regulation for the Capitals, who won the first of four games they must play without Alex Ovechkin (oh-VEHCH’-kihn), Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NEHT’-sahv), Dmitry Orlov (OHR’-lahv) and goaltender Ilya Samsonov (sam-DOH’-nahv) because of pandemic protocols.

— The Avalanche pulled out a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Gabriel Landeskog’s (LAN’-dehs-kahgz) goal 1:38 into overtime. Mikko Rantanen (MEE’-koh RAN’-tah-nehn) extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, Joonas Donskoi (YOO’-nuhs DAHN’-skoy) also scored to back Philipp Grubauer’s 36-save victory.

— Zach Parise (pah-REe’-say) scored his first goal of the season to break a second-period tie and spark the Wild’s 4-1 verdict over the Sharks. Joel Eriksson Ek had an early goal for the Wild against former teammate Devan Dubnyk (DOOB’-nihk), who made 25 saves for the Sharks on the Minnesota ice he called home for the previous six years.

— The Blackhawks earned their first win of the season as Patrick Kane furnished a goal and an assist in a 4-1 decision over the Red Wings. Andrew Shaw, Calvin de Haan and Mattias Janmark (mah-TEE’-uhs JAN’-mahrk) also scored for Chicago in its home opener after beginning the season with a four-game trip.

— Conor Garland had a goal and an assist and Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots for the Coyotes in a 5-2 downing of the Golden Knights. The Coyotes bounced back from a drubbing two nights earlier in Vegas with one of their best games of the early season, sending the Knights to their first loss.

— John Tavares broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period to help the Maple Leafs beat the Oilers 4-2. Adam Brooks scored his first NHL goal, Jimmy Vesey (VEE’-see) and Mitch Marner added goals and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves in Toronto’s fourth win in six games.

NHL-NEWS

Leafs’ Thornton sidelined

UNDATED (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton will miss at least four weeks because of a fractured rib. He was hurt during Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Oilers. He has been placed on long-term injured reserve, a move that helps the team’s salary-cap situation. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe says that Auston Matthews also will sit out Friday night’s rematch against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

In other NHL news:

— The Jets have placed forwards Patrik Laine (LY’-nay) and Nate Thompson on injured reserve. Laine has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. Thompson suffered a lower-body injury Thursday in a win over the Ottawa Senators.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOKYO OLYMPICS

Olympic Officials refute cancellation reports

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach and local organizers are pushing back against reports that the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be canceled.

Now set to open July 23, the Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the event appears threatened again. The Times of London, citing unidentified government sources, reported that the games will have to be canceled. It quoted an unidentified senior member of the ruling government coalition.

The IOC released a brief statement saying it is “fully concentrated on and committed to the successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this year.”

NBCSN-SHUTTING DOWN

NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021

UNDATED (AP) — NBC will shut down the NBC Sports Network at the end of the year.

The Network is best known for carrying NHL and English Premier League games as well as NASCAR and IndyCar races. It also carries a significant amount of programming during the Olympics.

NBC will parcel out events between USA Network and its Peacock streaming service.

PGA-AMERICAN EXPRESS

Im has AmEx lead at midway mark

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Sungjae Im fired a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead over first-round leader Brandon Hagy and four others through 36 holes of The American Express.

The 22-year-old South Korean and PGA Tour rookie of the year in 2019 had seven birdies in the bogey-free round on the Stadium Course at PGA West, highlighted by three in four holes around the turn.

Hagy was in position to join Im at 11 under, but he bogeyed his final hole with a tee shot into the fairway bunker to finish his 70.

Canada’s Nick Taylor, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau (FEE’-now) and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (AN’-sur) also were 10 under.