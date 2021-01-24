Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Anunoby’s hot hand helps short-handed Raptors beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — OG Anunoby (an-oo-NOH’-bee) scored a season-high 30 points and made three free throws in the final minute to break a tie and help the surging Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 107-102.

The Raptors have won two straight and five of their last six. They played this one without injured All-Stars Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam).

Toronto took control midway through the second quarter and extended the lead to 58-47 at the half. After Indiana took two brief leads early in the fourth, the Raptors broke an 82-all tie with an 8-0 run and hung on.

Myles Turner had 25 points and six blocks to lead the Pacers, who have lost three of four.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Suter scores first 3 NHL goals as Blackhawks beat Red Wings

CHICAGO (AP) — Pius Suter scored his first three NHL goals, Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 for their second straight win.

Connor Murphy and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Chicago swept its two-game set with Detroit after beginning the season with four straight losses in Florida. Phillipp Kurashev also scored, and Patrick Kane had two assists.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves. The Red Wings lost for the third time in their past four games.

NHL-OBIT-ARMSTRONG

Hockey Hall of Famer George Armstrong dies at 90

TORONTO (AP) — George Armstrong, who captained the Toronto Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s, has died.

Armstrong had 296 goals and 417 assists over 21 seasons for the Leafs, including 12 seasons as team captain, and is the franchise’s leader in games played, variously listed at 1,187 or 1,888. The right wing had 26 goals and 34 assists in 110 playoff games. Known as the “Chief,” Armstrong was one of the first players of Indigenous descent to play professional hockey.

His death was announced today by the Maple Leafs, who said he died of heart complications, citing his family. Armstrong was 90.

NFL-NEWS

Greg Olsen announces retirement

UNDATED (AP) — Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster. Olsen announced Sunday that he is ending his 14-year career to join Fox as a game analyst.

The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen, 35, played for the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks. In his nine seasons with Carolina, Olsen made three Pro Bowls, one Super Bowl, had 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also was a team leader for the Panthers. Olsen spent his final season in Seattle, making 24 receptions and scoring once.

Overall, he made 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs.

In other NFL news:

— Three days after choosing Nick Sirianni to be their new coach, the Philadelphia Eagles made it official. The team announced Sirianni’s hiring Sunday on Twitter with a photo of Sirianni wearing an Eagles visor and the caption: “Copped ourselves a head coach.” Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago. The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

MLB-YANKEES-PIRATES TRADE

Yankees get Jameson Taillon from Pirates for 4 prospects

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees have made a second offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring right-hander Jameson Taillon (TY’-ahn) from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for four prospects.

Pittsburgh received right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith.

Taillon would join a rotation headed by his former Pirates teammate Gerrit Cole. It also is projected to include Deivi García, Jordan Montgomery and Corey Kluber, who has a pending $11 million, one-year contract subject to a successful physical. In addition, Luis Severino is expected to return from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27 and Domingo Germán is expected back from a domestic violence suspension that caused him to miss last season.

This deal makes it less likely the Yankees will re-sign Masahiro Tanaka, who became a free agent. New York lost two other starters to free agency, J.A. Happ, who signed with Minnesota, and James Paxton, who remains unsigned.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-HEAT

Heat planning to bring back some fans, with help from dogs

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat are bringing back some fans, with help from some dogs.

The Heat will use coronavirus-sniffing dogs at AmericanAirlines Arena to screen fans who want to attend their games. They’ve been working on the plan for months, and the highly trained dogs have been in place for some games this season where the team has allowed a handful of guests — mostly friends and family of players and staff.

Starting this week, a limited number of ticket holders will be in the seats as well, provided they get past the dogs first.

The first Heat game with ticket holders is set for Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Monday is the first day that season ticket holders will be able to start securing their seats.

The Heat have sold out 451 consecutive games, the sixth-longest streak in NBA history. Sellouts, obviously, aren’t happening this year. The Heat will keep attendance under 2,000 for now, or less than 10% of the building’s typical capacity.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MICHIGAN

Michigan pauses athletics amid COVID-19 variant positives

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

The state Department of Health and Human Services issued the mandate Saturday, with the school saying it follows the positive COVID-19 tests for several individuals linked to the athletic department. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks.

The 11th-ranked women’s basketball team was set to play at home against Purdue on Sunday. That was one of four athletic events the school had scheduled. The men’s tennis team was hosting a tournament while women’s tennis was in Atlanta. The men’s gymnastics event at Nebraska was also postponed.

The seventh-ranked men’s basketball team wasn’t supposed to play until Wednesday at Penn State. Michigan’s men’s team leads the Big Ten and had four games scheduled in the next two weeks, including a big rivalry game against Michigan State on Feb. 6.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WTA-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

WTA event added for quarantining players in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Women’s Tennis Association has announced a new tournament in Melbourne for players undergoing a 14-day quarantine without an opportunity to practice ahead of the Australian Open beginning Feb. 8.

The new tournament will be staged from Feb. 3-7 and will cater for players who have not been able to train. A total of 72 players remain in hard lockdown after three chartered flights to the Australian Open returned positive COVID-19 cases.

Two ATP men’s tournaments will be pushed back 24 hours to start on Feb. 1 and the ATP Cup will get underway a day later.

WTA players in hard quarantine include former Australian Open champions Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber as well as 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu (an-dree-EHS’-koo).