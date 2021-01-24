Virginia looks to extend streak vs Syracuse

Sports

Syracuse (9-4, 3-3) vs. Virginia (10-2, 6-0)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for its 15th straight conference win against Syracuse. Virginia’s last ACC loss came against the Louisville Cardinals 80-73 on Feb. 8, 2020. Syracuse is coming off a big 78-60 win in its last outing over then-No. 16 Virginia Tech.

SENIOR STUDS: Virginia’s Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Kihei Clark have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Cavaliers points over the last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Cavaliers have allowed just 57.8 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 61.3 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.GIFTED GUERRIER: Quincy Guerrier has connected on 34.3 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Virginia has scored 72.8 points per game and allowed 57.7 over its six-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cavs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Orange. Virginia has an assist on 52 of 90 field goals (57.8 percent) across its past three games while Syracuse has assists on 47 of 87 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 59.6 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com