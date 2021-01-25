FDU looks for road win vs St. Francis

Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson (2-8, 1-3) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (3-8, 2-5)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its third straight win over St. Francis (Pa.) at DeGol Arena. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last win at home against the Knights came on Feb. 1, 2018.

SAVVY SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Ramiir Dixon-Conover, Mark Flagg and Maxwell Land have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Red Flash points over the last five games.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Red Flash have scored 69.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 64.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dixon-Conover has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last five games. Dixon-Conover has 32 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Knights are 0-7 when they allow 73 or more points and 2-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Red Flash are 0-8 when they score 75 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Flash have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Knights. St. Francis (Pa.) has an assist on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 28 of 70 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: St. Francis (Pa.)’s offense has turned the ball over 14.1 times per game this year, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

